State Addressed Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Discontinued by FDA

|Charleston, WV- During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice highlighted the FDA’s recent announcement that they are no longer permitting the use of the two major monoclonal antibody treatments.
|In their announcement, the FDA said that these two treatments are highly unlikely to be effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
|PORTION OF FDA STATEMENT:
“In light of the most recent information and data available, today, the FDA revised the authorizations for two monoclonal antibody treatments – bamlanivimab and etesevimab (administered together) and REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) – to limit their use to only when the patient is likely to have been infected with or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments.
Because data show these treatments are highly unlikely to be active against the omicron variant, which is circulating at a very high frequency throughout the United States, these treatments are not authorized for use in any U.S. states, territories, and jurisdictions at this time. In the future, if patients in certain geographic regions are likely to be infected or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments, then use of these treatments may be authorized in these regions.”
Click here to read full FDA statement
|While these monoclonal antibody treatments are no longer authorized for use in West Virginia at this time, there are several other therapies that are currently available, including another brand of monoclonal antibodies and two oral pills that work against the Omicron variant and are approved for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for severe disease, including hospitalization or death.
West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh joined Gov. Justice’s briefing to explain the FDA’s decision to halt the use of these types of antibody treatments for the time being.