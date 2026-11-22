CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Auditor Mark Hunt is facing federal criminal charges involving allegations of property theft and bank fraud, while Gov. Patrick Morrisey is calling on state lawmakers to consider impeachment proceedings.

A federal grand jury indicted Hunt and four other individuals Nov. 16 following an investigation into the alleged improper transfer of tax-delinquent properties and the misuse of state resources.

According to U.S. Attorney Moore Capito, prosecutors allege Hunt participated in a scheme to improperly issue tax deeds involving nine properties in Kanawha and Boone counties.

Federal authorities claim the transactions were intended to benefit a longtime friend and business associate of Hunt.

The indictment also names individuals associated with the State Auditor’s Office, including Deputy Chief of Staff David Keith Cole and General Counsel Frederic Scott Caudill.

Prosecutors allege the defendants participated in the improper handling of property deeds despite concerns about whether the properties were legally eligible for transfer.

Separate bank fraud charges involve allegations that an employee of the Auditor’s Office submitted government time records for hours spent working at Hunt’s private law firm.

Federal prosecutors allege the employee received taxpayer-funded compensation for work not performed on behalf of the state.

Following the indictment, Morrisey called on the West Virginia House of Delegates to consider impeachment proceedings against Hunt.

The governor also announced that findings from a separate Division of Motor Vehicles investigation involving Hunt’s After Hours auto dealership had been referred to federal authorities for review.

That investigation, which began following a consumer complaint, raised additional questions about dealership records and potential violations of state and federal laws.

The DMV investigation is separate from the federal indictment.

Hunt has denied wrongdoing and says he intends to vigorously defend himself against the charges while continuing to serve as state auditor.

Federal prosecutors emphasize that an indictment is an allegation and that all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The criminal proceedings and any potential legislative action remain separate processes.