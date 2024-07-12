State celebrates success of state’s first railbike excursion in Clay County

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today the expansion of the newly opened Rail Explorers, the nation’s leading railbike operator, location in Clay County due to its overwhelming success after opening just five weeks ago.



The West Virginia location has not only added additional tour times but also increased its fleet of railbikes, raising the capacity from 36 to 60 people per tour.



“This new attraction in our state has been a major success so far,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s hardly been a month since they opened their doors, and now they’re already experiencing growth in their business. Rail Explorers has without a doubt made an impact on tourism in Clay County and the state as a whole.”



On Rail Explorers’ comfortable, 2- and 4-person electric-assisted railbikes, riders can now easily pedal a scenic 12-mile round-trip stretch of historic railroad along the Elk River and Buffalo Creek. The new Elk River location joins the company’s popular sites in California, Rhode Island, New York, Iowa, and Kentucky.



“We’re thrilled to add new tour times and increase our capacity for Rail Explorers: Elk River,” Mary Joy Lu, Rail Explorers co-founder and CEO said. “This allows us to share the magic and beauty of West Virginia with even more adventurers. The response we’ve gotten since opening a month ago has been tremendous. We are proud to offer this unique, unforgettable, inclusive and accessible outdoor experience to people from across the country.”



The state’s newest tourism attraction traverses the tracks of the former Buffalo Creek & Gauley Railroad, which transported coal and lumber beginning as early as 1904. The rail line remained functional for over a century until it was severely damaged in the June 2016 flood. The corridor has since been repaired and is being repurposed to bring tourists to the region. The route is very scenic and features Devil’s Sawmill Waterfall, the newest addition to the wildly popular West Virginia Waterfall Trail.



Tours are now open Thursdays through Mondays at 874 Buffalo Creek Road, Clay, WV 25043. Riders can choose a Quad Railbike (up to four riders) for $160 or a Tandem Railbike (up to two riders) for $80. Clay County residents are eligible for discounted rides on ‘Locals’ Days.’



The company’s Elk River location is expected to employ 15 to 20 people, including seasonal guides. The project was made possible through a public-private partnership with the West Virginia Department of Transportation.



Clay County has seen increases in visitation since the opening of the Elk River Trail in 2019, and today’s announcement positions the county for even more significant growth. Rail Explorers has had more than 2,000 riders hailing from 14 U.S. states since opening just five weeks ago.



About Rail Explorers

Rail Explorers founded the railbike industry in America. Its state-of-the-art railbikes are pedal-powered, have hydraulic disc brakes, and feature a custom-built electric motor – the REX Propulsion System. The technology leads the world in safety, design, and ease of operation. The combination creates a truly effortless ride for guests of all ages and abilities.



Tours are open to the public and pet-friendly. Limited seating is available, and reservations are recommended. Visit RailExplorers.net/tours/elk-riveror call 877-833-8588 to learn more and reserve tickets.