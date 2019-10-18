59.2 F
State Department report on Clinton emails finds hundreds of violations, dozens of individuals at fault

A State Department report into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server for government business, obtained by Fox News on Friday, found dozens of individuals at fault and hundreds of security violations.

The report summarized an administrative review of the handling of classified information relating to Clinton’s private email server used during her tenure as the nation’s highest-ranking diplomat between 2009 and 2013. The report, dated Sept. 13., was delivered to the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., who was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee until last year.

The report reflected only approximately 30,000 emails that the State Department was able to physically review, and found 38 individuals were responsible for 91 violations.

Another 497 violations were also found, although the report was not able to assign responsibility in those cases, in part because many of those involved had already left the department during the time it took to receive the emails and review them.

HILLARY CLINTON FLOATS CONSPIRACY THAT TULSI GABBARD IS BEING ‘GROOMED’ BY RUSSIANS

The report described an investigation fraught with obstacles — including delays — employees who left the department and more than 30,000 deleted records.

The Clinton email controversy dogged her throughout her failed 2016 presidential bid. Clinton and her aides have claimed the controversy was overblown and denied any wrongdoing, but President Trump and allies have consistently referred back to it as an example of a criminal endeavor for which no one was properly punished.

The FBI began investigating Clinton’s handling of emails in 2015 after it was revealed she had used a homebrew server for her government emails. Then-FBI Director James Comey announced in July 2016 that the agency would not recommend charges, but famously described Clinton as having been “extremely careless” in her conduct.

The department received the emails in December 2014, well after Clinton left the department in early 2013.

The department concluded that the use of a private email system “added an increased degree of risk of compromise, as a private system lacks the network monitoring and intrusion detection capabilities of [the] State Department.”

“While the use of a private email system itself did not necessarily increase the likelihood of classified information being transmitted on unclassified systems, those incidents which then resulted in the presence of classified information upon it carried an increased risk of compromise or inadvertent disclosure,” the report said.

However, while there were instances of classified information being introduced into an unclassified system, the report said that by and large the individuals interviewed “did their best” to implement security policies. There was no “persuasive evidence” of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information, according to the report.

