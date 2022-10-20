State Fair Announces 12th Annual Christmas Barn Decorating Contest

LEWISBURG, WV – The State Fair of West Virginia is excited to announce its 12th Annual Christmas Barn Decorating Contest at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg. This year, businesses, non-profits, school-based, and other civic organizations will have the opportunity to decorate one of ten harness racing barns located adjacent to Route 219 North.

“This is always an exciting competition for us, and it has become a great tradition for the community,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “Make sure to check out the barns when you attend Christmas at the Fair this year!”

Judged by a private panel of individuals from around the community, the winning entry will receive $300, with second and third place receiving $200 and $100, respectively. Only the east end of the barns will be decorated, and work must be completed by 5:00pm Saturday, November 19, 2022.

For more information or for an application, please call 304-645-1090, or email kellyt@statefairofwv.com.

The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million dollar statewide economic impact, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. The 98th annual State Fair of West Virginia is a 10-day event scheduled for August 10-19, 2023. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com.