State invests in outdoor recreation by jumpstarting nearly $19 million in projects across the state

TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES PROJECTS:

(Projects with total funding, including Federal funding and sponsor match):



BARBOUR COUNTY

The City of Philippi has secured $75,000 for new and replacement sidewalks along both sides of Main Street.



BERKELEY COUNTY

The City of Martinsburg has been awarded $400,000 for Martinsburg Frog Hollow Rail-Trail Route 9 Overpass Bridge Remediation, which will upgrade the 103 feet bridge span to protect the structure and enhance the safety of the bridge for users, including the abutments and railings.



BRAXTON COUNTY

Braxton County Commission has received $100,000 for the Gassaway Trail-to-Town Connector. The funding will utilized for sidewalks connecting the Elk River Trail on Elk Road and the Gassaway Depot to 5th Street.



DODDRIDGE COUNTY

Doddridge County Commission has secured $125,000 for the Doddridge County Park Pedestrian Bridge, spanning the Meathouse Fork and connecting to the EQT Creekside Education Trail and the North Bend Rail Trail.



GRANT COUNTY

Grant County Commission has been awarded $162,500 for Petersburg River Park Hike and Bike Trail Continuation—Phase II, which will construct a trail on the Town of Petersburg’s levee system.



GREENBRIER COUNTY

Greenbrier River Trail Foundation, Inc. has received $764,941.25 for Greenbrier River Trail Bridge Decking—Supplemental Phase to replace the decking on approximately 37 Greenbrier River Trail bridges.



HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

The Town of Capon Bridge Capon Bridge secured $50,000 for new and replacement sidewalks throughout the Town of Capon Bridge and connecting to Main Street.



HARRISON COUNTY

The City of Clarksburg has been awarded $100,000 for Glen Elk Streetscape and Green Infrastructure—Phase I, which will fund new and replacement sidewalks throughout the Glen Elk area of the City.



JEFFERSON COUNTY

The City of Charles Town has received $382,217.50 for the Charles Town Liberty Street Sidewalk upgrade on Liberty Street from George Street to Samuel Street.



Jefferson County Historic Landmarks Commission has been awarded $66,000 for Duffield’s Depot Rehabilitation. The funding for the rehabalition of Duffield’s Depot includes:Paint analysis.Repairing/replastering the interior walls.Trimming carpentry.Painting the interior and exterior trim.Installing a handicapped-accessible ramp.

KANAWHA COUNTY

The City of Charleston has secured $150,000 for Smith Street and Leon Sullivan Way for new and replacement sidewalks and new street lighting from Morris Street to Leon Sullivan Way along Smith Street.



The town of Marmet has received $650,000 for Marmet Lens Creek Road Pedestrian Safety Improvements, including new and replacement sidewalks along West Virginia Route 61.



MONONGALIA COUNTY

Monongahela River Trails Conservancy has been awarded $300,000 for Deckers Creek Rail Trail Restoration. The funding will be used to restore the drainage and surface of approximately five miles of the Trail.



The City of Morgantown has secured $945,000 for the Morgantown Municipal Airport Streetscape Project. The funding will be used to build a new sidewalk and add pedestrian lighting along Hart Field Road, from the Mileground to the terminal.



The City of Westover has received $125,000 for Westover Fairmont Road Sidewalks, which will fund new sidewalks on the north side of Fairmont Road (Route 19) from Dupont Road to Dent’s Run Road.



MORGAN COUNTY

The Town of Bath has been awarded $70,000 for Bath/Berkeley Springs Streetscape—Phase IV for new and replacement sidewalks on Congress Street, North Washington Street, Union Street, Fairfax Street, and Mercer Street.



The town of Paw Paw has secured $62,500 for the Paw Paw Sidewalk Improvement Project, which will install new and replacement sidewalks along Winchester Street and Moser Avenue for approximately 0.47 miles south from Town Hall to the intersection of Winchester Street and Moser Avenue and west to the library.



NICHOLAS COUNTY

The City of Summersville has received $675,000 for Summersville Webster Road Sidewalk Construction Improvements—Phase II, which will be for new sidewalks on the west side of Webster Road from Gladwell Drive to just past the United Bank building at the corner of West Webster Road and Route 41.



OHIO COUNTY

The City of Wheeling has been awarded $1,700,000 for Wheeling Robrecht Riverfront Park Pedestrian Improvements, which will construct pedestrian/bicycle walkways and trails in the Robrecht Riverfront Park area of Wheeling Creek and the Ohio River.



POCAHONTAS COUNTY

USDA Forest Service has secured $1,250,000 to reconstruct Cranberry Glades Boardwalk.



The town of Marlinton has received $100,000.00 for new and replacement sidewalks in the central business district and residential area.



PUTNAM COUNTY

The town of Eleanor has been awarded $350,000 for Eleanor Park Sidewalk—Phase I. The funding will be used to build new sidewalks from the Eleanor Park entrance through the woods to the existing footbridge.



The town of Poca has secured $460,000 for the Poca Laurel Avenue Sidewalk Extension—Phase II, which will add a new sidewalk and complete the pedestrian connection between Route 63 and the Subdivision.



The City of Winfield has received $350,000 for the Winfield Sidewalk System—Phase I, which will include a sidewalk on the east side of Route 817 (Winfield Road) from Hawthorn Drive to Waterside Drive.



RANDOLPH COUNTY

Randolph County Commission has been awarded $50,000 for Randolph County Courthouse ADA Compliant Entrance and Sidewalks. The funding will be utilized for the reconstruction of the main entrance sidewalk and stairs of the courthouse to bring them into ADA compliance and for a new sidewalk connection to make a continuous walking path around the courthouse complex.



SUMMERS COUNTY

The city of Hinton has been awarded $710,803.75 for new and replacement sidewalks along Pleasant Street.



TUCKER COUNTY

The Town of Davis has secured $100,000 to be used for approximately 3,000 feet of new and replacement sidewalks along Main Street.



UPSHUR COUNTY

The City of Buckhannon has received $75,000 for the Buckhannon Morton Avenue & North Locust Street Sidewalk & Lighting Project. The funding will be used to install new sidewalks and lighting along North Locust Street and Morton Avenue.



WEBSTER COUNTY

The town of Cowen has been awarded $90,000 for new and replacement sidewalks along Erbacon Road and Webster Road.



WETZEL COUNTY

The Town of Hundred has secured $100,000 for Hundred Sidewalk—Phase III. The funding will be utilized for new and replacement sidewalks along the right side of US Route 69/Pennsylvania Avenue and Route 250 North to Hamilton Street.



WOOD COUNTY

The City of Parkersburg has received $850,000 for Parkersburg St. Mary’s Avenue—Phase I for new and replacement sidewalks along St. Mary’s Avenue.

FEDERAL AND STATE-FUNDED RECREATIONAL TRAILS PROGRAM PROJECTS:

(Projects with total funding, including Federal funding, State funding, and sponsor match):



BERKELEY COUNTY

The City of Martinsburg has been awarded $750,000 for Martinsburg Creekside Trail. The funding will be used to construct a connector trail of approximately 0.6 miles that will connect downtown Martinsburg (Queen Street) to Oatesdale Park and Frog Hollow Trail.



CABELL COUNTY

Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District has secured $100,000 for Memorial Park Pathway GHPRD. The funding will be used to repair approximately 7,500 linear feet of path in multiple areas along the Memorial Park Pathway, including pavement and edge boards.



FAYETTE COUNTY

West Virginia DNR Babcock State Park has received $350,000 for extended repair of the damaged portion of the Narrow Gauge Trail in Babcock State Park.



The City of Montgomery has been awarded $60,000 to redevelop and repair 1.5 miles of the Montgomery Tech Trails, which were formerly owned by West Virginia Tech Trails.GREENBRIER COUNTY

Greenbrier River Trail Foundation has secured $1,250,000 to construct bridge decking replacement on 37 Greenbrier River Rail Trail bridges.



HARDY COUNTY

The Hardy County Commission has received $300,000 for the construction of approximately 2.8 miles of the single-track Jay Moglia Beginner Trail in Lost River State Park.



HARRISON COUNTY

The City of Clarksburg has been awarded $300,000 for Clarksburg Hub Urban Rail-Trail Connection—Phase I to construct trail segments to close a rail-trail gap within the City.



The City of Clarksburg has secured $284,970 for the Lowndes Park Trail System and Bike Park. The funding will be used to construct nine trails totaling approximately 4.5 miles, including a jump trail, a pump track, and two trailheads in Lowndes Hill.



KANAWHA COUNTY

West Virginia DNR Kanawha State Forest has received $100,000 for Davis Creek Trail—Phase I, which will involve long-term rehabilitation and future extension of the Trail and bridges.



Mary Ingles Trail Blazer Chapter of the WV Scenic Trails Association has been awarded $265,540 for Marmet Locks: Mary Ingles Memorial Trail. The funding construct approximately 3,700 linear feet of pedestrian primitive trail around Mt. Holly Lawn on the Marmet Locks and Dam.



LEWIS COUNTY

The Lewis County Commission has secured $152,731 for the Lewis County Park Trail Extension, which will add approximately 1,000 feet of new trails and upgrade the current 2,000 feet of walking paths at Lewis County Park.



LINCOLN COUNTY

National Coal Heritage Area Authority has received $250,000 for Guyandotte Water Trail Access to construct a river access point and boat launch along the Guyandotte River near Ranger.



LOGAN COUNTY

Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority has been awarded $125,000.00 for the Bearwallow Trail System. Hatfield McCoy will perform all maintenance functions on the existing 125 miles of the Bearwallow Trail System.



Rural Heath Access Corporation, dba Coalfield Health Center, has secured $103,000 for Chapmanville Community Greenspace. The construction of a Logan County Greenspace will provide residents with a path and nature walk that can be used for walking, jogging, and bicycles to increase physical activity.



Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority has received $125,000 for Logan County Trail System Maintenance. Hatfield McCoy will perform all maintenance functions on 50 to 75 miles of the Logan County Trail System.



MERCER COUNTY

Mercer County Commission has been awarded $187,500 for the Bluestone River Trail, which will provide 15 miles of hiking trails along Camp Creek from Camp Creek State Park to the Bluestone National Scenic River, along the Bluestone National Scenic River to Pipestem Resort State Park, and a separate branch extending along Brush Creek to the community of Gardner.



MINGO COUNTY

Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority has secured $125,000 for the Buffalo Mountain Trail System. Hatfield McCoy will perform all maintenance functions on the system’s 100 miles of Existing Trail.



Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority has received $125,000 for Devil Anse Trail System Maintenance. Hatfield McCoy will perform all maintenance functions on 56 miles of the Devil Anse Trail System.



Friends of the Tug Fork River has been awarded $53,000 for Tug Fork River Water Trail Boat Ramps. The funding will be utilized for a boat ramp and related amenities along the 60-mile-long Bloody Mingo Tug Fork River Water Trail, which will allow access to the river for both motorized and non-motorized watercraft.



MONONGALIA COUNTY

Sally Taylor, West Virginia Botanic Garden, Inc., has secured $50,000 for trail improvements and rehab of approximately three-quarters of a mile of the Garden’s main trail, the Reservoir Loop Trail (RLT), which encircles the central features of the Garden.



West Virginia University Research Corporation has received $375,000 for WVU’s West Run Trails Enhancement Project. The funding will be used to develop over 10 miles of new shared-use and single-use trails and upgrade 10 miles of existing trails and forest roads to modern standards for natural surface trail sustainability.



MORGAN COUNTY

West Virginia DNR has been awarded $200,000 for Cacapon Resort State Park Trails. The funding will be utilized for the Appalachian Conservation Corps request to refurbish the old CCC trails.



OHIO COUNTY

Ohio Valley Trail Partners has secured $40,000 for the Wheeling Heritage Trail Connector, which will fill the gap between existing trails in the City of Wheeling by painting bike lanes and adding signage to guide cyclists to each trail.



RANDOLPH COUNTY

Elkins Parks and Recreation Commission has received $485,000 for Glendale Park Skills Area, a recreation complex with athletic fields, an inclusive playground, hiking and mountain biking trails, and other amenities.



Monongahela National Forest Greenbrier RD has been awarded $375,000 for Mower Tract North—Phase IV, which will construct 8.2 miles of the new trail at Mower Tract, Cheat Mountain, and connect it with the existing loops (Phase 1-3) on the Monongahela National Forest Mower basin.



RALEIGH COUNTY

Raleigh County Recreation Authority has secured $240,000 for Clear Fork Rail-Trail II, which will construct approximately 10 miles of trail, a new 185-foot pedestrian bridge, renovate the existing 245-foot McDowell Hollow Trestle, and demolish the Wolfpen Trestle.



RITCHIE COUNTY

North Bend Rails-To-Trails Foundation, Inc., has received $100,000 for North Bend Rail Trail—Phase II, which includes surveying and ditching the Trail.



SUMMERS COUNTY

Summers County Commission has been awarded $250,000 for The Great Eastern Trail and the Mary Ingles Trail, which will include 25 miles of Trail for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding in Summers County and access to New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Bluestone National Scenic River, and Bluestone and Pipestem State Parks.



TUCKER COUNTY

The Nature Conservancy has secured $300,000 for Brown Mountain to A-Frame Connector, which includes the construction of trails that provide access to additional trails at the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge.



The City of Parsons has received $110,000 for Corrick’s Ford Battlefield Dev Project—Phase II, which will install approximately 38 lights and fixtures along the previously constructed and paved Corrick’s Ford Trail within the City.