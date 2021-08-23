State launches second Vaccination Sweepstakes

Charleston, WV-(WWNR) With Covid 19 numbers again on the rise in West Virginia the state is once again pushing for residents to get vaccinated. siting the success of the do it for Babydog sweepstakes – the state has launched a new vaccine incentive program –

‘Do it for Babydog: Round 2’ has an all new set of prizes to be given away for six weeks. The

first drawing will take place on August 31, 2021, and will happen every Tuesday thereafter.

Gov. Justice said those who registered for the first vaccine sweepstakes must register again.

Governor Justice estimates the total cost of the new program to be around $6 Million. among the prizes:

Five full-ride scholarships per week to any public institution in WV for anyone aged 12 to 25

High End Luxury Sportscar

Custom-built Lawnmowers or Custom-Built ATV’s or Side-By-Sides

Two West Virginians A Week Will Get Free Gas For 10 Years

Five Season Ski Lift Passes

Six Season Ticket Packages To Either WVU Or Marshall Sporting Events

1 Luxury Fishing Boat per month

1 Dream Wedding per week valued at $150,000

You can register at

doitforbabydog.wv.gov