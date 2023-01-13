State of the State 2023: Gov. Justice proposes 50% personal income tax cut

In 2022, more than $6.19 billion was invested by 29 new companies through Economic Development efforts and activities. This led to the creation of more than 3,300 jobs, with more than 3,100 being retained.



Gov. Justice also announced the following new businesses who have chosen to invest in West Virginia during his State of the State Address:TCL Specialties is building a chemical plant in Marshall County; a $150 million investment creating 50 jobsMorgantown-based company, CMI2, has been awarded $100 million in new Department of Defense contracts to expand its footprint into Clay CountyGov. Justice also proposed the following during the address for the Legislature’s consideration:State retirees will receive a one-time payment of $1,500Minimum monthly payments for all state retirees over 70 with 25 years of service will increase to $1,000Funding for crisis pregnancy centers totaling $1 millionAdditional funding for West Virginia’s food banks totaling $1 millionFunding and establishment of the Posey Perry Emergency Food Bank Bucket that will total $10 million and allow food banks to draw from when they have a needSupplying PEIA with $100 million from surplus to shore up the PEIA Rainy Day FundAnother $40 million to help raise PEIA rates at our in-state hospitals The Welcome Home Program that will provide a $5,000 incentive to any United States Veteran who chooses to relocate and stay in West Virginia for three years