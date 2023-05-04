State Officials announce nearly $26 million AML Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program grants.

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) Secretary Harold Ward announced today the recommendation of six AML Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program projects that will utilize nearly $26 million in federal grant funding for economic development at abandoned mine land sites across the state.



The WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation (AML) administers the grant funding, which is provided by the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE).



Grant applications were evaluated by a committee of representatives from the WVDEP, West Virginia Department of Commerce, West Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Governor’s Office.



OSMRE must also give final approval of the projects and amounts awarded.



To qualify, the proposed economic development projects must be located on or adjacent to mine sites that ceased operations prior to the signing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act on August 3, 1977.



To view a map of known AML sites in West Virginia, click here.



Since 2016, this program has committed over $180 million in grant funding to assist projects all across the West Virginia coalfields.



TOTAL RECOMMENDED FOR ALL PROJECTS: $25,966,183



The recommended projects include:



Mingo County

Cinderella Adventure Resort – $3,080,886

This project will be built on 4,600 acres in the unincorporated town of Cinderella, which includes 22 miles of Hatfield McCoy Trails. When fully funded, the Cinderella Adventure Resort proposes the construction of the Cinderella Adventure Lake, a restaurant-store-event center and entertainment venue, conference center, 15 cabins, 20 RV sites, and the renovation of the historic Cinderella Company.



Wood County

Mountwood Park Trail Center and Campground – $2,600,247

This project will construct a state-of-the-art trail-side campground and 5 to 7 miles of new, bike-optimized trails in the soon-to-launch Mountaineer Trail Network.



Tucker County

Davis Center Headquarters Facility – $12,500,000

Funding to repurpose and revitalize existing structures in the Davis area for local residents and visitors to include multi-family dwellings, community arts center, community shops, outdoor amphitheater, office spaces, bike park and trailhead connectivity to existing trail system, wellness center, and a STEM educational facility.



McDowell County

Range 1 Training Facility – $2,058,050

Construction of a 900-acre state and local law enforcement and military training facility. Once complete, the facility will consist of a main operations building, 10 cottages, a less-than-lethal training facility, multiple shooting ranges, and a 300-acre land navigation and wilderness survival area, which will provide a realistic training environment for our U.S. military members and enhance the capabilities of our state and local law enforcement officers.



Tucker County

Tap Room Coworking Synergy Center & Apartments – $727,000

This multi-use, shovel-ready construction project in Thomas will provide decentralized, flexible workspace options to attract and retain remote workers, entrepreneurs, and freelancers. This facility will house a coworking and small business center with support services to foster economic growth and diversification, job creation, and capital investment, as well as 10 critically-needed workforce housing units.



Harrison County

Stonewood I-79 Development – $5,000,000

This project consists of site development of 393 acres of previously strip-mined land in Stonewood, located on both sides of I-79. The reclaimed, developed site will be suitable for industrial, commercial, and/or residential use and spur economic growth and development in the area.