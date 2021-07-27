State Solid Waste Management Board awards grants totaling $350,000

CHARLESTON, WV – (WWNR) 32 local Solid Waste Authorities (SWAs) will receive grants totaling $350,000 as a result of action taken by the Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) at their meeting held Wednesday. The SWMB Grant Program is designed to assist local SWAs in the job of properly managing solid waste within their respective counties or regions.



Following are the names of the local SWAs awarded grants, amounts and designated projects:

Barbour County – $10,000 – for wages and insurance.

Berkeley County – $10,000 – for transportation fees.

Braxton County – $9,150 – for utilities, fuel, insurance, office equipment, and supplies.

Brooke County – $9,200 – for maintenance/repairs of a baler and truck, educational conference, accounting software, financial exam, and porta-pot rental.

Cabell County – $10,600 – for wages, utility trailer, steel canopy and shelter, and assistance on costs of Milton site service.

Calhoun County – $14,100 – for utilities, insurance, bailing wire and building improvements.

Clay County – $11,000 – for compactor trucks and landfill fees for county cleanup.

Hancock County – $10,400 – for wages, household hazardous waste transportation and processing and educational conference.

Jackson County – $10,000 – for fuel and vehicle & equipment maintenance/repairs.

Kanawha County – $10,000 – for fuel and insurance.

Lincoln County – $13,000 – for insurance and hauling fees for countywide cleanup.

Logan County – $10,000 – to assist in the purchase of a TrashVac collection system.

Mason County – $10,800 – for wages, insurance, and educational conference.

McDowell County – $6,750 – for financial examinations.

Mercer County – $10,000 – for inspection and maintenance of leachate tank.

Monongalia County – $9,900 – for wages, promotional materials, and educational conference.

Morgan County – $10,400 – for hauling fees and educational conference.

Nicholas County – $10,000 – for leachate treatment and environmental monitoring.

Pleasants County – $10,000 – for insurance, equipment maintenance and repairs and financial exam.

Pocahontas County – $10,000 – for utilities for the landfill.

Putnam County – $10,000 – for financial exams.

Raleigh County – $10,000 – for a tire balancer and mig welder. Region VIII – $10,000 – for repair and paving of access road to transfer station.

Ritchie County – $25,000 – for electrical upgrade.

Roane County – $12,200 – for wages, insurance, office supplies, financial exam, and educational conference.

Taylor County – $11,800 – for property improvements, insurance, and educational conference.

Tucker County – $10,000 – for treatment of leachate.

Upshur County – $10,500 – for insurance, office supplies, paper shredding event, field trips, advertising/direct mail, a Make It Shine event and educational conference.

Wayne County – $10,000 – for wages and insurance.

Wetzel County – $11,000 – to purchase a trailer, educational conference, and financial exam.

Wirt County – $9,200 – for fuel, insurance, financial exam, and educational conference.

Wyoming County – $15,000 – assist with the purchase of a dump bed and accessories.

