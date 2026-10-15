State Treasurer Returns More Than $22,000 in Unclaimed Property to Fayette County Agencies

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — More than $22,000 in unclaimed property has been returned to six local governments and agencies in Fayette County.

West Virginia State Treasurer Larry Pack visited the county Wednesday, October 14, presenting checks to organizations and government offices as part of an effort to return unclaimed funds to their rightful owners.

The Fayette County Commission received the largest amount at $7,000, followed by New River Health with $5,867.16 and the Fayette County Board of Education with $3,270.76.

Other recipients included the town of Fayetteville, receiving $3,134.78; the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, receiving $2,465.05; and the city of Oak Hill, receiving $1,086.68.

In total, the six agencies received $22,824.43.

Pack said the money will help support local budgets while raising awareness about the state’s unclaimed property program.

The treasurer’s office is currently holding more than $500 million in unclaimed property belonging to West Virginians.

Pack encouraged residents to search for money that may belong to them or their family members.

Unclaimed property can include forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance proceeds and other funds that have been turned over to the state.

Residents can search for unclaimed property at wvunclaimedproperty.gov.