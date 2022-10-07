State Treasurer/WV AG Applaud reinstatement of Hope Scholarship program

Charleston, WV — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey praised the state Supreme Court of Appeals’ decision Thursday to reverse an injunction handed down by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge against the Hope Scholarship Act.



“Today’s order is a tremendous victory for the hard-working families across West Virginia who deserve increased options for their children’s individual educational needs,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It has always been my goal to help make our State first in the nation when it comes to educational opportunities for West Virginia’s kids. Today’s win will make an incredible difference for thousands of families across the State—the Hope Scholarship Act opens more doors for West Virginia students while leaving public schools with the funding and other resources they need to remain strong. I’m proud of our office’s work to defend this important program and the rule of law.”



Acting just two days after the Attorney General’s Office presented oral argument, the Supreme Court issued an expedited order Thursday afternoon “given the nature of the constitutional matters at issue and the need to resolve the appeal in an expedited manner.” The order dissolved an injunction and reversed the order that the Circuit Court of Kanawha County issued on July 22, 2022, which had put a temporary stop to the Hope Scholarship program. The Court’s detailed opinion will follow.



The Legislature passed and the Governor signed the Hope Scholarship Act into law in 2021. It provides money for a variety of educational expenses, including tuition and fees at participating private schools and other educational activities.



Unlike some similar laws in other states, the Hope Scholarship Act is not a voucher program. Students can use scholarship funds for many educational ends beyond paying “tuition and fees at a participating school.”



“This is an important law that will benefit hard working families,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I am happy to be able to successfully defend this Act—our kids deserve the best educational options available.”

State Treasurer Riley Moore today issued the following statement after the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia reversed a lower court injunction against the Hope Scholarship program.

“This is a victory for West Virginia families over the out-of-state trial lawyers and liberal activists who are trying to block educational freedom and school choice for the children of our state,” Treasurer Moore said. “The Hope Scholarship will provide families – particularly those with low incomes – the ability to pursue educational opportunities that best suit their children.

“I am grateful the state Supreme Court moved quickly to hand down this decision and look forward to reading their full opinion on the matter,” Treasurer Moore said. “Effective immediately, this program is back up and running to serve the people of this state and provide the educational options they need.”

Treasurer Moore, who serves as Chairman of the Hope Scholarship Board, said the Board will soon meet at the earliest possible date to resolve various implementation issues in order to begin administration of the program.

Families are encouraged to visit www.hopescholarshipwv.com over the coming days for more information as it becomes available.