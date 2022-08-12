STATE TREASURER’S OFFICE TO HOST FOUR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AUCTIONS AT STATE FAIR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office will host four in-person Unclaimed Property Auctions during the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea.

The auctions will take place Friday, Aug. 12; Saturday, Aug. 13; Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, beginning at 5 p.m. each day.

The items up for bid include rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles that have been turned over to the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division. The items will be on display at the State Treasurer’s Office booth, located in the West Virginia Building, throughout the fair.

Items auctioned often come from abandoned safe deposit boxes. The Unclaimed Property Division performs thorough due diligence and tries to locate the rightful owner prior to selling the items through auction. While the items are sold at auction, the proceeds from the sale remain in an individual’s name for claim in the future.

“I want to encourage everyone attending the State Fair to check out our Unclaimed Property Auctions,” Treasurer Moore said. “These items up for auction are valuable collectibles that have been forgotten about or abandoned and turned over to my Office. It’s also a great opportunity to learn more about our Office’s Unclaimed Property program from Treasury staff.”

In addition to conducting the auctions, State Treasurer’s Office staff will be available throughout the fair to conduct unclaimed property searches for anyone who visits the Office’s booth in the West Virginia Building.