STATE TREASURER’S OFFICE TO HOST TWO UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AUCTIONS AT STATE FAIR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasury Riley Moore today announced his Office will host two in-person Unclaimed Property Auctions during the 2021 State Fair of West Virginia.

The auctions will take place Saturday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. both days.

Items up for bid include rare coins, currency, jewelry, and other collectibles that have been turned over to the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division by banks or law enforcement. The items will be on display at the State Treasurer’s Office booth, located in the West Virginia Building, throughout the fair.

Items auctioned often come from safe deposit boxes or law enforcement evidence rooms. When companies or officials are unable to locate the lawful owners, the items are turned over to the Treasurer’s Office as unclaimed property. While the items are auctioned off, the proceeds from the sale remain in an individual’s name for claim in the future.

“These items are often forgotten about or left abandoned,” Treasurer Moore said. “These auctions help convert these collectibles into the highest cash value possible for someone to claim in the future. They’re also a treasure trove for collectors. I encourage everyone to check out our auctions and learn more about the Unclaimed Property program.”





In addition to conducting the auctions, State Treasurer’s Office staff will be available throughout the fair to conduct unclaimed property searches for anyone who takes time to visit the Office’s booth in the West Virginia Building.

For more information about the program, or to search to see if you have unclaimed property, visit www.wvtreasury.com and click the search button on the “Are We Holding Your Money?” graphic.