STATE TREASURY RETURNS $1.6 MILLION IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY DURING APRIL, FISCAL YTD RETURNS TOP HISTORIC $20 MILLION

New Mobile Tool Helps Users Share Unclaimed Property Listings Via Text Message

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office returned $1.6 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses and organizations during the month of April, pushing fiscal year-to-date returns past $20 million for the first time in state history.

“We’re continuing to return money back to its rightful owners at the fastest pace in state history,” Treasurer Moore said. “Yet with more than $300 million in funds still left unclaimed, we’re continuing to find new ways to get the word out about the unclaimed property program and how we can return lost cash to you.”

The Office’s Unclaimed Property Division processed $1,629,424 worth of payments during April, pushing cumulative totals for the fiscal year – which ends June 30 – past $20.7 million. That’s well ahead of last year’s record $18.6 million returned by the Office.

The Office has also updated the mobile version of the Unclaimed Property website, www.WVUnclaimedProperty.com, with a new SMS text feature that will allow users to forward unclaimed property listings to family and friends if they see their names listed in the database.

“We’re always looking for new ways to help people find their unclaimed property,” Treasurer Moore said. “This new mobile text message feature will help people quickly notify friends and loved ones if they see we’re holding something for them.”