State Unemployment Rate drops to 5.5 Percent in May

CHARLESTON,WV -(WWNR) West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.5 percent in May 2021. The number of unemployed state residents decreased by

2,300 to 43,600. Total employment was up 800 over the month.



The national unemployment rate decreased three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.8 percent in May.

Total nonfarm payroll employment decreased 2,400 in May, with declines of 1,800 in the

service-providing sector and 600 in the goods-producing sector.

Within the goods-producing sector, employment decreased 300 in construction, 200 in

manufacturing, and 100 in mining and logging. Within the service-providing sector,

employment gains included 1,800 in leisure and hospitality, 1,000 in professional and

business services, 400 in financial activities, and 100 in information. Employment declines

included 4,500 in government, 500 in trade, transportation, and utilities, and 100 in education

and health services. Employment remained unchanged in other services.

Since May 2020, total nonfarm payroll employment has increased 52,000. Employment

increases included 23,300 in leisure and hospitality, 7,200 in trade, transportation, and utilities,

6,100 in education and health services, 4,200 in professional and business services, 2,700 in

mining and logging, 2,200 in construction, 2,100 in manufacturing, 1,700 in government, 1,500

in other services, 700 in financial activities, and 300 in information.

West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased seven-tenths of a

percentage point to 5.0 percent in May 2021.