State Youth Environmental Conference set for October

CHARLESTON, WV – Scholarships are available for the 47th annual West Virginia Youth Environmental Conference, scheduled for October 7-9 at Twin Falls State Park in Wyoming County.



Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Youth Environmental Program, the conference is open to youth ages 13-18 and their chaperones at no cost with a scholarship. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Once all scholarships have been allotted, participants can still register at a cost of $200 each.



The registration deadline is Wednesday, September 28 at 3 p.m.



Among the activities planned for this year is a Saturday field trip with stops at the Raleigh County Recycling Center and Landfill, as well as the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum. Conference participants also will learn about careers in environmental fields from a number of speakers and can share environmental project ideas with other youth from around the state.



For more scholarship information or to register, visit https://dep.wv.gov and type “Youth Environmental Conference” in the search bar. Or contact Annette Hoskins at 304-414-9759 or Annette.L.Hoskins@wv.gov.