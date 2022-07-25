Statement from the Office of Governor Jim Justice on meeting with Senate Sunday

CHARLESTON, WV – Today at 3:30 p.m., Gov. Jim Justice met with the Senate Republican caucus to discuss his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by an aggregate of 10%. The Governor’s proposal puts $254 million back in the pockets of West Virginians, and provides immediate relief to combat rampant inflation.



Earlier in the afternoon, Gov. Justice had a cordial, 90-minute meeting with Senate President Craig Blair. Gov. Justice clearly stated to President Blair that he is not opposed to the Senate tax plan, but he strongly believes, without a doubt, that his proposal to reduce the personal income tax will bring immediate relief and substantial growth to West Virginia. Additionally, Gov. Justice expressed deep concerns as to what would happen to our counties and cities if we had a downturn in our economy.



Furthermore, the Governor’s proposed total tax reduction of $254 million is the maximum recommended reduction that can be safely made while remaining in compliance with American Rescue Plan Act guidelines.



Gov. Justice has repeatedly and consistently mentioned publicly that he welcomes meaningful discussions with the Legislature regarding repealing the personal income tax and other ways to move West Virginia forward. Any insinuation otherwise is incorrect.