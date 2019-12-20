34.6 F
Beckley
Friday, December 20, 2019 12:19pm

Steelers’ Kameron Kelly charged with making terroristic threats, resisting arrest

By WWNR
News



PITTSBURGH — Steelers safety Kameron Kelly was arrested outside a bar in Pittsburgh’s South Side early Friday morning on two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest.

According to court paperwork obtained by WPXI, police say Kelly was being disorderly at Mario’s South Side Saloon. When an officer told Kelly he had to leave, he became confrontational, according to the report.

Per the complaint, Kelly had already threatened to knock out an employee at the bar after his music choice was skipped over on the jukebox.

Outside the bar, according to the complaint, the arresting officer accidentally stepped on the foot of a woman, who then began arguing. Kelly said the woman was “his girl” and pushed his chest against the officer’s and threatened him, according to the complaint seen by WPXI.

Kelly then resisted arrest, arguing with officers, and an officer punched Kelly in the face multiple times during the struggle, according to the complaint. Kelly was treated at a Pittsburgh hospital for a split lip and was then taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The Steelers have not commented on Kelly’s arrest.

In Pennsylvania, the crime of terroristic threat is committed if a person communicates, either directly or indirectly, a threat to: commit a crime of violence with intent to terrorize another; cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly or facility of public transportation; or otherwise cause serious public inconvenience, or cause terror or serious public inconvenience with reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience.

Kelly, a San Diego State product, started and played every snap of a Week 1 loss to the Patriots and was the starter at free safety after Sean Davis‘ shoulder injury. After the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade following Week 2, Kelly primarily became a special-teams player and hasn’t played any defensive snaps since getting one against the Browns in Week 11.

His last significant defensive outing came against the Chargers in Week 6, when he played 26 snaps. Kelly has 17 tackles and one interception this season.



