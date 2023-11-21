Steep Valley Fire Update; 100% Contained, Closure Order Lifted

GLEN JEAN, WV – The Steep Valley Fire remains at 2,206 acres and is 100% contained as of

Monday evening, November 20th, 2023. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This will be the final update for the Steep Valley Fire. Continued downsizing of personnel will

occur in the coming days. To date, there has been one minor injury to a firefighter.

The closure order has been lifted for the fire area, and visitors should use extreme caution due

to fire-weakened trees. People are encouraged however, to avoid the area due to hazardous

conditions. “Firefighters will continue to monitor any remaining pockets of minimal activity and

will respond as necessary.”, said Nicholas DePaulo, Incident Commander Trainee. “We

continue to ask the public’s assistance in being aware of their surroundings so that everyone

stays safe in the reopened area.”, DePaulo continued.

With this being the final regular fire update, please visit the fire’s incident information page

at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/wvnrp-steep-valley-fire and the park’s

Facebook page for information related to the Steep Valley Fire.