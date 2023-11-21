Steep Valley Fire Update; 100% Contained, Closure Order Lifted

GLEN JEAN, WV – The Steep Valley Fire remains at 2,206 acres and is 100% contained as of
Monday evening, November 20th, 2023. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This will be the final update for the Steep Valley Fire. Continued downsizing of personnel will
occur in the coming days. To date, there has been one minor injury to a firefighter.
The closure order has been lifted for the fire area, and visitors should use extreme caution due
to fire-weakened trees. People are encouraged however, to avoid the area due to hazardous
conditions. “Firefighters will continue to monitor any remaining pockets of minimal activity and
will respond as necessary.”, said Nicholas DePaulo, Incident Commander Trainee. “We
continue to ask the public’s assistance in being aware of their surroundings so that everyone
stays safe in the reopened area.”, DePaulo continued.
With this being the final regular fire update, please visit the fire’s incident information page
at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/wvnrp-steep-valley-fire and the park’s
Facebook page for information related to the Steep Valley Fire.