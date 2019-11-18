41.4 F
Stephanie Grisham mocks MSNBC’s Joy Reid over ‘homophobic blog’ scandal

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham mocked MSNBC host Joy Reid over her homophobic blog scandal on Monday when asked for comment about the far-left host comparing her to “Baghdad Bob.”

Reid on Sunday compared Grisham to Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf, who earned the nickname “Baghdad Bob” while serving as Iraq president Saddam Hussein’s spokesperson during the Iraq War.

But, when Fox News asked Grisham for her thoughts on the comparison, she evoked Reid’s infamous blog scandal.

“I’d love to respond, but Ms. Reid would likely just claim something crazy like she was hacked again – just as she did when all of her homophobic blog posts were discovered.”

— White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham

MSNBC BREAKS SILENCE ON STAR JOY REID’S ‘HATEFUL’ BLOG POSTS: ‘SHE HAS GROWN AND EVOLVED’

“I’d love to respond, but Ms. Reid would likely just claim something crazy like she was hacked again – just as she did when all of her homophobic blog posts were discovered,” Grisham told Fox News.

Back in late 2017, it was revealed that the MSNBC host’s old blog, “The Reid Report,” contained dozens of homophobic and hateful posts.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham mocked MSNBC host Joy Reid over her homophobic blog scandal.
(Getty Images, File)

The MSNBC host initially apologized, but when a second batch of offensive comments surfaced ‒ about some lesbians’ short haircuts and her objections to seeing men kiss men, among other homophobic remarks ‒ Reid then claimed she’d been hacked, and MSNBC circulated a much-panned statement from a computer hacking “expert” which sought to make that case.

Other damaging posts from “The Reid Report” were unearthed soon afterwards. One encouraged readers to check out “Loose Change,” a documentary on a conspiracy theory that alleged the tragic attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, were planned by the United States government. Another showed Sen. John McCain’s head digitally added onto the body of the Virginia Tech shooter.

Reid originally claimed diabolical hackers planted the hateful posts on her pre-fame blog — and even enlisted the FBI to help get to the bottom of it.

But, she eventually got emotional on the air when her hacking claim fell apart and admitted it seemed unlikely she was hacked. She claimed she didn’t recall making the offensive remarks, for which she apologized anyway.

MSNBC stood by Reid throughout the ordeal and the FBI never publicly commented, but apparently Grisham hasn’t forgotten about it.



