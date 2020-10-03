36.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 3, 2020 10:51am

Stephen Colbert expresses rare support for Trump in ‘unusual’ episode: ‘a serious moment for our nation’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Stephen Colbert on Friday hosted what he called an “unusual” and “unexpected” episode of “The Late Show” in which he expressed support and concern for President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who both tested positive for coronavirus early Friday.

Colbert, 56, opened the show to note that he didn’t plan to be on air Friday until the Trumps’ diagnoses came to light. President Trump confirmed on Twitter that both he and Melania would be under quarantine at the White House. But hours later, he was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House said.

Colbert pointed out the seriousness of the president’s diagnosis as the presidential election is just one month away.

“Now, say what you will about the president, and I do,” Colbert began. “This is a serious moment for our nation and we all wish the president and the first lady of the United States a speedy and a full recovery.”

TRUMP TAKING REGENERON, REMDESIVIR THERAPY FOR CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS: EX-WH DOCTOR EXPLAINS

“I really think it’s important for all of us to separate the man from the office – and I hope on Nov. 3 we literally do. But for now, I find it troubling, moving even, to see the president of the United States be taken to the hospital and to imagine the responsibility those service members flying that helicopter must feel,” Colbert said.

“To recap, the commander in chief of the most powerful nation on earth has fallen ill with a virus that has hobbled the entire world,” the late-night host continued. “This after spending the last few months holding rallies, mocking people who wear masks and generally acting like he was invincible even though he’s a 74-year-old man with pre-existing conditions.”

Colbert, who is known for cracking jokes at the president’s expense on a nightly basis, went on to say Trump’s diagnosis is “disturbing” and he is “worried” for him.

STEPHEN COLBERT CALLS TRUMP A ‘MONSTER’ OVER CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

Although he was able to throw a couple of jabs at Trump in his monologue. Colbert said he feels it’s “upsetting but not surprising that the one that put our president in danger is President Trump!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also credited Joe Biden’s “classy” Twitter response to the news, in which the Democratic nominee said he wishes Donald and Melania Trump a swift recovery.

Colbert then quipped: “And let’s not forget Biden needs Trump to get better. I mean, at the next debate, Joe can’t interrupt himself!”



Source link

Recent Articles

Stephen Colbert expresses rare support for Trump in ‘unusual’ episode: ‘a serious moment for our nation’

News WWNR -
0
Stephen Colbert on Friday hosted what he called an "unusual" and "unexpected" episode of "The Late Show" in which he expressed support and...
Read more

Ron Johnson’s ‘Big Idea’: Don’t stop investigating Trump-Russia probe ‘until we have uncovered the truth’

News WWNR -
0
The Big Idea is a series that asks top lawmakers and figures to discuss their moonshot – what’s the one proposal, if politics and polls and...
Read more

Trump White House, Congress facing unclear coronavirus implications

News WWNR -
0
President Trump, several top White House aides and Republican lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus, -- likely restructuring the final weeks of the...
Read more

Live updates: President Trump tests positive for the coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment Friday after confirming he had tested positive for the coronavirus.&#2013266080; Source link
Read more

NBA Finals – Anthony Davis walked in Kobe Bryant’s footsteps to get to this moment

News WWNR -
0
Long before Kobe Bryant grudgingly attended the Los Angeles Lakers' free-agent pitch meetings for Dwight Howard in 2013 and LaMarcus Aldridge in 2014,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ron Johnson’s ‘Big Idea’: Don’t stop investigating Trump-Russia probe ‘until we have uncovered the truth’

WWNR -
0
The Big Idea is a series that asks top lawmakers and figures to discuss their moonshot – what’s the one proposal, if politics and polls and...
Read more
News

Trump White House, Congress facing unclear coronavirus implications

WWNR -
0
President Trump, several top White House aides and Republican lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus, -- likely restructuring the final weeks of the...
Read more
News

Live updates: President Trump tests positive for the coronavirus

WWNR -
0
President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment Friday after confirming he had tested positive for the coronavirus.&#2013266080; Source link
Read more
News

NBA Finals – Anthony Davis walked in Kobe Bryant’s footsteps to get to this moment

WWNR -
0
Long before Kobe Bryant grudgingly attended the Los Angeles Lakers' free-agent pitch meetings for Dwight Howard in 2013 and LaMarcus Aldridge in 2014,...
Read more
News

Dr. Marc Siegel: Trump coronavirus treatment likely ‘precautionary’, may continue for ‘several days’

WWNR -
0
The course of medication given to President Trump for treatment of COVID-19 is likely "being done for precautionary reasons" and "may continue for...
Read more
News

Bret Baier: COVID-19 has ‘changed the dynamic’ of presidential race, Supreme Court battle

WWNR -
0
With President Trump and two GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee testing positive for coronavirus, the pandemic has cast a shadow over...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap