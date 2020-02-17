40.7 F
Steve Hilton calls on Trump to ‘blow up bureaucracy, decimate the civil service’ in second term

Steve Hilton railed against what he called the Democrats’ attacks on President Trump in his opening monologue on “The Next Revolution” Sunday, calling on the president to “blow up bureaucracy” if he wins reelection.

“In a Trump second term, the president needs only people… committed to his agenda,” Hilton began.

“Clear out the bureaucratic resistance, no more swamp stooges like [former Defense Secretary] James Mattis and [former National Security Adviser] H.R. McMaster. No more arrogant entitled know-it-alls who think they have right to block policies that 63 million Americans voted for, and put in their place a failed elitist globalist disaster that nobody supports, except for the other swamp creatures they hang out with at Washington dinner parties.”

“Clear out the bureaucratic resistance, no more swamp stooges, no more arrogant entitled know-alls who think they have right to block policies that 63 million Americans voted for.”

— Steve Hilton

Hilton’s comments came after Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who made waves as a witness during the Trump impeachment proceedings, was escorted out of the White House earlier this month following Trump’s acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who had testified about Trump’s Ukraine dealings during the House impeachment hearings, also said the president recalled him from his position.

“Fire them all, drain the swamp, close down departments blow up the bureaucracy, decimate the civil service.”

— Steve Hilton

“Fire them all, drain the swamp, close down departments, blow up the bureaucracy, decimate the civil service. I mean literally, decimate,” Hilton went on.

“The Next Revolution” host was responding to a week largely dominated by Trump associate Roger Stone and the outrage from many on the left over Attorney General Bill Barr’s role in Stone’s ongoing criminal case. Many Democrats were outraged after the Justice Department called for a more lenient sentence for Stone, amid tweets from Trump making similar demands.

Barr told ABC News on Thursday that Trump’s tweets “make it impossible to do my job,” but he emphasized that the president “has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.”

Hilton applauded Barr’s effort to clean up the Justice Department and restore the public’s trust in the institution.

“Attorney General Barr, a principled and courageous leader, long may he stay,” Hilton said. “He’s exactly what we need at the Justice Department.”

Hilton encouraged the president to surround himself with “more people like this,” and called for “more constitutionalist judges, more power to the states, more power to communities, and above all, power to people.”

“School choice, lower taxes, less regulation,” he continued.

“It’s called self-government. That is the next revolution we need, that is the lesson of this week.”



