Steve Hilton to Trump: ‘Wear impeachment like badge of honor, wield it like weapon of war’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Steve Hilton appealed to President Trump on his show “The Next Revolution” Sunday, encouraging him to “make Democrats pay for what they’ve done to America” following Trump’s impeachment in the House last week.

“The Democrats should feel plenty of shame over this impeachment, but the president certainly shouldn’t, and neither should his supporters,” Hilton said.

“In fact, just the opposite. Wear impeachment like a badge of honor and wield it like a weapon of war. Turn it on the Democrats. Make them pay for what they’ve done to America.”

Hilton’s fiery commentary followed Wednesday’s House vote to impeach President Trump for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” related to his dealings with Ukraine, a vote that received no Republican support.

“They hate him [Trump], they hate the people who support him and they really hate his success,” Hilton said of House Democrats. “They fear that none of their candidates are strong enough to beat Trump in 2020. They know that the Trump record is a re-election record. Any reasonable person looking at the policy results..the substance…the facts would agree that the Trump presidency is one of the most successful in American history.”

KARL ROVE: 2020 DEMS SHOULD RECUSE THEMSELVES FROM SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Pointing to a slew of accomplishments by the Trump administration, including reduced unemployment rates, criminal justice reform and efforts to secure the southern border, Hilton doubled down in his criticism of House Democrats, accusing them of being “addicted to their own self-indulgent political games.”

Hilton also called for an extended Senate trial, although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has not yet transmitted the articles of impeachment to the GOP-controlled Senate.

Pelosi has indicated she wants reassurances that the Senate would hold a fair trial, likely involving certain Democrat-sought witnesses, before sending over the charges.

“Drag this process out in the Senate, every day this goes on is worse for them. Put their dirty secrets on public display, make Joe Biden testify… make them pay,” Hilton said.

“Make them suffer. Make them regret every minute of the last three years of Trump-hating, democracy undermining, progress blocking, Russia-Ukraine conspiracy theory madness that has taken over a once sane political party.”



