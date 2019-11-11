42.9 F
Beckley
Monday, November 11, 2019 1:39am

Steve Knight eyes old seat after Katie Hill resignation

By WWNR
The two-term Republican who was ousted in 2018 by Katie Hill announced on his website Sunday that he will attempt to win back his old seat.

“I am proud to return to public service and deliver the type of representation our district deserves,” Steve Knight posted on his website.

Hill defeated Knight by 9 points in California’s 25th District in November. Hill– a centrist– was seen as a rising Democratic star because the district is seen as one of a few in the state that could be carried by a Republican.

Henry Olsen, a columnist in the Washington Post, wrote a piece last month that questioned whether or not the state was “reopening” the doors to Republicans. He pointed out that the district was a Republican stronghold before President Trump. He also called the election—which will likely occur on March 3, a possible bellwether for Republicans.

“Republicans have no chance of retaking the House if they cannot retake seats like the one Hill is vacating,” Olsen wrote.

Hill resigned from her seat last month after she said  explicit private photos of her with a campaign staffer had been “weaponized” by her husband and political operatives.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Hill had acknowledged “errors in judgment” that Pelosi said made her continued service in Congress “untenable.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report



