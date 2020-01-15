44.8 F
Beckley
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 3:26am

Steyer knocks ‘Washington establishment’ foreign policy in post-debate interview

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



DES MOINES, IA – In what appeared to be a jab at former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer took aim at foreign policy decisions by “the Washington establishment” in an interview with Fox News following Tuesday night’s presidential primary debate in Iowa – a showdown where the current crisis Iran and other Mideast flashpoints took center stage.

The former hedge fund manager turned billionaire environmental and progressive advocate once again spotlighted his outsider status as he runs against a field full of former and current politicians.

FEISTY DEBATE AT LAST PRIME-TIME SHOWDOWN BEFORE IOWA CAUCUSES

Steyer – who was the only candidate on the stage without any government or military experience in dealing with foreign policy – dispelled any notion that he couldn’t hold his own on foreign policy with his 2020 rivals.

He appeared to take an indirect jab at Biden, who touted his foreign policy experience during the debate. Biden also called in 2002 Senate vote to greenlight the Iraq War a mistake.

Steyer told Fox News that “when you say to me we really need to go back to the experience that Washington has brought us, I would say actually we need something new here.”

Touting his private sector global business experience, Steyer emphasized that “I’ve traveled around this world working for three decades. I’ve dealt with people all over this world. If you want to know someone who actually understands how America engages internationally, actually I’m that person.”

And Steyer emphasized that “we tend to want to look at foreign policy as this question about America being the policeman of the world and it’s all about military policy, but if you actually look at what America has to do in terms of coordinating with our traditional allies, being value-driven, and understanding what goes on in the real world, in a different way of looking at it, I’m the person who has that experience.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Steyer knocks ‘Washington establishment’ foreign policy in post-debate interview

News WWNR -
0
DES MOINES, IA – In what appeared to be a jab at former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer took...
Read more

Protesters throw eggs, jostle outgoing Guatemalan president – witness

News WWNR -
0
Guatemala's former President Jimmy Morales arrives at a hotel, a temporary headquarters of Central America's regional parliament, for his sworn in as a...
Read more

Connecticut high school’s ‘Redmen’ mascot reinstated after GOP gains control of board

News WWNR -
0
Less than a year after a school board in Connecticut removed a high school’s “Redmen” mascot, arguing it was racist, it voted last...
Read more

Two managers gone in two days

News WWNR -
0
The Boston Red Sox decided not to wait. A day after manager Alex Cora's name was mentioned 11 times in the commissioner's report...
Read more

Sanders and Biden clash on foreign policy, trade in debate in Iowa

News WWNR -
0
DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden clashed on foreign policy and trade in a debate...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Protesters throw eggs, jostle outgoing Guatemalan president – witness

WWNR -
0
Guatemala's former President Jimmy Morales arrives at a hotel, a temporary headquarters of Central America's regional parliament, for his sworn in as a...
Read more
News

Connecticut high school’s ‘Redmen’ mascot reinstated after GOP gains control of board

WWNR -
0
Less than a year after a school board in Connecticut removed a high school’s “Redmen” mascot, arguing it was racist, it voted last...
Read more
News

Two managers gone in two days

WWNR -
0
The Boston Red Sox decided not to wait. A day after manager Alex Cora's name was mentioned 11 times in the commissioner's report...
Read more
News

Sanders and Biden clash on foreign policy, trade in debate in Iowa

WWNR -
0
DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden clashed on foreign policy and trade in a debate...
Read more
News

Rep. Mast waits silently after asking for names of any fallen Americans whose deaths didn’t justify Soleimani strike

WWNR -
0
Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., sat in silence during a congressional hearing on Tuesday after demanding to know which fallen Americans didn't justify the deadly...
Read more
News

Gutfeld on the feud between Bernie and Liz

WWNR -
0
It's “commie on commie” action!Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, is denying Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s claim that Sanders said a woman...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap