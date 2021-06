BECKLEY,WV -(WWNR) A Severe storm rolling through West Virginia Sunday evening has left many without power. The National Weather Service issued Severe storm watches and warnings into Sunday evening calling for heavy rain, hail and wind gusts up to 60 MPH.

As of Monday morning over 400 locations and 18,000 were reported without power. Standing water, flooding and tree damage was reported.

You can track outages with American Electric power here.