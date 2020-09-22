65.7 F
Beckley
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 4:36pm

Storm-Lynx WNBA semifinal to start Tuesday after postponement

By WWNR
NewsSports


1:31 PM ET

  • Mechelle VoepelESPN.com

    Close

      Mechelle Voepel covers the WNBA, women’s college basketball, and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women’s basketball in 1984, and has been with ESPN since 1996.

The WNBA announced that Game 1 of the semifinal between the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx will be Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The game was postponed Sunday after there were inconclusive coronavirus test results for some Storm players.

The players in question underwent extensive additional testing and have been cleared to rejoin the team, the league said Tuesday afternoon. One player who most recently tested negative is awaiting the results of a second test taken 24 hours apart from the first, pursuant to the WNBA health and safety protocols.

“The health and safety of all players and staff continue to be our top priority,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “After comprehensive consultation with health and safety specialists following the additional testing of Seattle’s players and staff as well as the implementation of contact tracing, we feel confident in moving forward with the Storm and Lynx taking the court for Game 1 of their Semifinals series. We are closely monitoring the situation and are coordinating with medical specialists.”

All players and staff remaining in the bubble in Bradenton, Florida, will continue testing under the health and safety protocols.

The other semifinal, matching Connecticut and Las Vegas, began Sunday with the Sun’s 87-62 victory. Those teams will play their second game at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday on ESPN2.

The league also had at least three inconclusive COVID-19 tests during the regular season, but those players — who sat out a game — all then tested negative. The Storm players were informed of their inconclusive tests Sunday before they arrived at the game site.



Source link

Recent Articles

NFL’s $5 billion SoFi Stadium to host voting center for presidential election

News WWNR -
0
SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, will host a voting center for use during...
Read more

Storm-Lynx WNBA semifinal to start Tuesday after postponement

News WWNR -
0
1:31 PM ETMechelle VoepelESPN.com CloseMechelle Voepel covers the WNBA, women's college basketball, and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women's basketball...
Read more

Ben Sasse says ‘anti-Catholic bigotry’ potential Supreme Court nominee Barrett has faced is ‘reprehensible’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., is preemptively defending Judge Amy Coney Barrett -- one of several rumored contenders for President Trump's upcoming Supreme Court...
Read more

Carole Baskin in tears on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ reflecting on ‘Tiger King’ fame

News WWNR -
0
Carole Baskin got emotional in a preview of “Dancing With the Stars” when discussing the fame and backlash that followed her after “Tiger...
Read more

Dunkin’ claims its Blink 182 pun was unintentional after band itself responds to ‘fall things’ slogan

News WWNR -
0
Dammit, Dunkin’, you tricked us!Dunkin’ kicked off autumn early this year by launching its fall menu offerings in August, featuring a bevy of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

NFL’s $5 billion SoFi Stadium to host voting center for presidential election

WWNR -
0
SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, will host a voting center for use during...
Read more
News

Ben Sasse says ‘anti-Catholic bigotry’ potential Supreme Court nominee Barrett has faced is ‘reprehensible’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., is preemptively defending Judge Amy Coney Barrett -- one of several rumored contenders for President Trump's upcoming Supreme Court...
Read more
News

Carole Baskin in tears on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ reflecting on ‘Tiger King’ fame

WWNR -
0
Carole Baskin got emotional in a preview of “Dancing With the Stars” when discussing the fame and backlash that followed her after “Tiger...
Read more
News

Dunkin’ claims its Blink 182 pun was unintentional after band itself responds to ‘fall things’ slogan

WWNR -
0
Dammit, Dunkin’, you tricked us!Dunkin’ kicked off autumn early this year by launching its fall menu offerings in August, featuring a bevy of...
Read more
News

Ginsburg’s death casts fresh uncertainty on the Affordable Care Act’s future

WWNR -
0
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has cast fresh uncertainty on the fate of the Affordable Care Act as the Supreme Court...
Read more
News

Former US soldier first of two additional inmates who will be executed

WWNR -
0
CHICAGO — A former U.S. soldier who said an obsession with witchcraft led him to slay a Georgia nurse in a bid to lift...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap