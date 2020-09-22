Storm-Lynx WNBA semifinal to start Tuesday after postponement

The WNBA announced that Game 1 of the semifinal between the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx will be Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The game was postponed Sunday after there were inconclusive coronavirus test results for some Storm players.

The players in question underwent extensive additional testing and have been cleared to rejoin the team, the league said Tuesday afternoon. One player who most recently tested negative is awaiting the results of a second test taken 24 hours apart from the first, pursuant to the WNBA health and safety protocols.

“The health and safety of all players and staff continue to be our top priority,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “After comprehensive consultation with health and safety specialists following the additional testing of Seattle’s players and staff as well as the implementation of contact tracing, we feel confident in moving forward with the Storm and Lynx taking the court for Game 1 of their Semifinals series. We are closely monitoring the situation and are coordinating with medical specialists.”

All players and staff remaining in the bubble in Bradenton, Florida, will continue testing under the health and safety protocols.

The other semifinal, matching Connecticut and Las Vegas, began Sunday with the Sun’s 87-62 victory. Those teams will play their second game at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday on ESPN2.

The league also had at least three inconclusive COVID-19 tests during the regular season, but those players — who sat out a game — all then tested negative. The Storm players were informed of their inconclusive tests Sunday before they arrived at the game site.