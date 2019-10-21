Stuart Varney: Trump speech in natural gas-rich state may turn the tables on Democrats

Fox Business host Stuart Varney predicted that President Trump may have a surprise for Democrats and those calling for “drastic action” on climate change, as the president is set to give a speech in natural gas-rich Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Washington Post Editorial Board wrote an opinion piece arguing for a “carbon tax,” which would be levied upon businesses and individuals based on greenhouses gas emissions.

The board wrote, “The science does not change because politicians deny that humans are warming the planet. Likewise, the economics do not change because politicians find them ideologically or politically inconvenient.”

SEATTLE PASSES NEW HEATING OIL TAX AIMED AT COMBATTING CLIMATE CHANGE

“It’s not going to attract voters,” said Varney on his Fox Nation show “My Take.”

“The Post wants a big new tax. Everybody would pay. But, the vast government bureaucracy would redistribute the money that it raises,” Varney said incredulously. “The price of gas, diesel, home heating oil, electricity, they all go up, but the Middle Class doesn’t have to worry. Our political leaders will make sure that only the rich will pay. Voters might be just a little wary and skeptical about promises like that.”

JANE FONDA ARRESTED AGAIN AT ANOTHER CLIMATE CHANGE PROTEST

Varney continued, “This is not going to appeal to Middle America,” adding that persuadable voters likely wouldn’t be moved by some of the most prominent climate-change activists.

Jane Fonda was arrested last week at a climate-change rally on the U.S. Capitol steps, and was charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.”

“She plans to be arrested every week demanding climate change action. She’s a high-profile activist, but she comes with a whole lot of baggage. Not everyone approves of her stand during the Vietnam War,” Varney offered.

Fonda was given the nickname “Hanoi Jane” by those who took offense after she was photographed atop a North Vietnamese antiaircraft gun to protest the Vietnam war. Fonda has said she regretted her “horrible” demonstration.

“Wait ’til those suburbanites around New York’s New York City see their energy bills go through the roof because Governor Cuomo won’t allow pipelines to bring in cheap natural gas,” Varney added. “He’s a climate change warrior and New Yorkers are going to have to pay for it.”

In fact, Varney said he believed President Trump was looking to turn the tables on Democrats over climate change.

“This week, President Trump holds a rally in Pennsylvania. That’s a deliberate poke at the Democrats on climate policies. You see, Pennsylvania allows fracking, which has brought tens of thousands of jobs and billions in tax revenue and cheap energy. Mr. Trump will point out that the Democrats would ban fracking and hurt what is a swing state. Climate may actually be a plus for this president,” he concluded.

