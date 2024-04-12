Student winners announced in 2024 West Virginia Bridge Design & Build Contest

Video from the competition can be viewed on the WVDOT Facebook page. Interviews with contestants and others involved with the competition are featured on the 191st episode of the WVDOT’s podcast, “WV Around the DOT,” which will go live at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024.



WINNERS:

Software competition, middle school:Third place, Ben Kelso and Saja Huggi, team Scheming, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School.Second place, Laura Du and Riya Zenn, team In it for the money, Suncrest Middle School.First place, Emma Vincent and Ellie Burns, team DumbleDores Army, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School.Software competition, high school:Third place, Larry Du and Max Chen, team LarryMax, Morgantown High School.Second place, Landon Palmer and Landon Lester, team Landon_Squared, PikeView High School.First place, Ben Williams and Jacob Lafferty, team Infinity+2, PikeView High School.Balsa wood bridge competition, middle school:Third place, Carley Coleman, team Tinker Belles, Andrew Jackson Middle School.Second place, Laura Du and Riya Zenn, team Initforthemoney, Suncrest Middle School.First place, Arabella Webb, team The Strawberries, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School.Most creative, John Williams, team Johniscool1000000000.Balsa wood bridge competition, high school:Third place, Janie Gilchrist and Alex Gilchrist, team AsianInvasion, Morgantown High School.Second place, Parker Worline and Ethan Coleman, team PandE, Winfield High School.First place, Johnathon Scott Meadows, team UNcivil engineering, PikeView High School.Most creative, Madelyn Cole and Parker Shrewsbury, team Ihavethehighground, PikeView High School.Most creative, Connor Atkins and Lucas Messenger, team Negative Zero,East Fairmont High School.

To register for next year’s contest, download bridge design software, or find out more about the contest, visit https://wvbridgedesignandbuildcontest.com.