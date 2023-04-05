Students shine during WVDOT Bridge Design and Build Contest

CHARLESTON, WV – Students in West Virginia middle and high schools shined over the weekend in the 2023 West Virginia Bridge Design and Build Contest.The event, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) for over 20 years, was hosted at WVU Institute of Technology Campus in Beckley on Saturday. There were 149 teams, an individual or team of two students, from schools all over the state that submitted designs.The competition focuses on engineering, using real world design principles in the software with which students design their bridges.Garrett Ferguson, a senior at Frankfort High School in Mineral County, took home first place in the High School Division of the Software Competition.“After checking in, we went up into the computer lab and did the software part of the contest,” said Ferguson. “They gave us two different scenarios and we had to design a bridge that passed all the qualifications. On the software, it has a truck run across the bridge and if the truck makes it across it passes.“We did that for two different scenarios – one was an arch bridge and one was a bridge with a pier.”