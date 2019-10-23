55.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 2:22pm

Study: Exorbitant taxes on rich and corporations would cover less than half of ‘Medicare for All’s’ costs

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Democrats’ “Medicare for All” plan would require more revenue than could be generated by taxing high-income earners and corporations, a study released on Tuesday concluded.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a bipartisan non-profit, tried estimating the revenue created by eliminating multiple deductions, doubling the corporate income tax rate to 42 percent (it was 35 percent before President Trump’s tax cut), raising financial transaction taxes, and raising the top two individual income tax rates to 70 percent.

It found that doing so would only cover 40 percent of the 10-year cost of “Medicare for All” — estimated at $30 trillion — with roughly $11 trillion in raised revenue. If the next president relied on just income tax hikes, it would be “impossible” to fund the plan, even if the government took 100 percent of the rich’s income.

The authors cautioned that their estimates were “very rough” and “didn’t account for many interactions and economic feedback.”

DNC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR PRESSED ON HOW $34T ‘MEDICARE-FOR-ALL’ PLAN WILL BE PAID

The study came as several 2020 Democrats proposed a single-payer program like “Medicare for All.” At the fourth Democratic debate in October, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was pressed on her continual refusal to state whether her plan would require middle-class tax cuts.

“Regardless of the overall impact of Medicare-for-All, it is clear that taxes on the middle class would have to rise in order to pay for it,” the study read.

While Warren has been unclear about taxes, she’s committed not to sign legislation that will raise costs for the middle class while lowering them for the wealthy. That’s likely a reference to a net decrease that would purportedly result from lowering costs for health care in a greater amount than the increase in taxes.

Tuesday’s study acknowledged that median costs would likely fall, although it’s unclear whether total costs will increase or decrease.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There is simply not enough available revenue from high earners and businesses to cover the full cost of eliminating premiums, ending all cost-sharing, and expanding coverage to all Americans and for (virtually) all health services,” the study read. “But in exchange, the absence of premiums and cost-sharing could represent a net gain or loss to individuals’ finances depending on how much they currently pay, how much they currently make, and how the ultimate financing is structured.”

While it remains unclear how Warren will raise the necessary revenue, she pledged on Sunday to release a plan with more details.



Source link

Recent Articles

Study: Exorbitant taxes on rich and corporations would cover less than half of ‘Medicare for All’s’ costs

News WWNR -
0
Democrats' "Medicare for All" plan would require more revenue than could be generated by taxing high-income earners and corporations, a study released on Tuesday concluded.The...
Read more

Cubs to hire David Ross as manager

News WWNR -
0
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are hiring David Ross to be their new manager, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. The...
Read more

Office for Civil Rights unveils plan to enforce sex discrimination statutes

News WWNR -
0
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights is conducting a sex discrimination enforcement initiative aimed at university health...
Read more

Vela vs. Zlatan is exactly what fans want

News WWNR -
0
10:11 AM ETNoah DavisESPN Great rivalries are supposed to develop over time. Players come and go, fans grow old and bring their children,...
Read more

Shalane Flanagan, a model of consistency on and off the racecourse

News WWNR -
0
It was easy to take Shalane Flanagan for granted as a marathon contender. She brought that on herself with sustained excellence. She started...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Cubs to hire David Ross as manager

WWNR -
0
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are hiring David Ross to be their new manager, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. The...
Read more
News

Office for Civil Rights unveils plan to enforce sex discrimination statutes

WWNR -
0
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights is conducting a sex discrimination enforcement initiative aimed at university health...
Read more
News

Vela vs. Zlatan is exactly what fans want

WWNR -
0
10:11 AM ETNoah DavisESPN Great rivalries are supposed to develop over time. Players come and go, fans grow old and bring their children,...
Read more
News

Shalane Flanagan, a model of consistency on and off the racecourse

WWNR -
0
It was easy to take Shalane Flanagan for granted as a marathon contender. She brought that on herself with sustained excellence. She started...
Read more
News

Rare company – Patriots’ Bill Belichick closing in on 300th NFL win

WWNR -
0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When the New England Patriots honored Rodney Harrison at halftime of their Week 6 home game, the former safety reflected...
Read more
News

NHL temperature check – which teams will continue their hot starts?

WWNR -
0
We're reaching an interesting point in the NHL season. Now that we're three weeks into the schedule, most teams have either already played...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap