Summer Car and Bike Show and Entertainment hosted by the City of Beckley and Shade Tree Car Club planned for July 30

Beckley, WV – Beckley’s Summer Car and Bike Show is scheduled for Saturday, July 30th from 4 to 8 pm. The City of Beckley and Shade Tree Car Club are working together to co-host the show this year.

Line-up for show vehicles along downtown streets will happen between 4 and 6 pm with registration at Shade Tree’s trailer near Word Park. The $15 vehicle registration fee enables car owners to be eligible for a souvenir dash plaque, specialty awards, and prizes. Specialty trophies at this show includes the Mayor’s Choice and City Departments’ favorites, Peoples’ Choice, plus several others.

An exciting feature of this car and bike show is live entertainment. Enjoy Motown music by the How Great Thou Art Theatre Group at Word Park from 5:45-7:30 pm. Also, country musicians Alan Kinsler and Peyton Alexis will perform near the Cardinals sculpture on the corner of Neville and Heber Streets from 5:30-7:30 pm. Several food vendors have registered to set up and offer fair favorites. Plus, games and activities will be available at Word Park.

The community is invited to visit this free event to view the nice rides, enjoy free live entertainment, play games, and try local food trucks. For more information, visit the Beckley Events or Shade Tree Facebook pages.