Summer construction season sees work on West Virginia’s interstates

CHARLESTON, WV – With the summer construction season in full swing, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is seeing major construction projects on all of the Mountain State’s interstate highways.



Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program has allowed the WVDOH to undertake major construction projects on the state’s interstates. Seven major construction projects are currently underway on Interstate 64 alone.



Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge



The new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on Interstate 64 is expected to be open to traffic in the spring of 2024. The $18 million bridge construction project is part of a larger, $224 million project funded by Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program to widen Interstate 64 to six lanes from Nitro to the US 35 exit.



Contractors Brayman-Trumble are currently cutting the tops off the old bridge piers, pouring new piers and setting massive steel beams for the approximately 1,400-foot bridge. The new bridge is being built on the site of the original Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge using the bottom portions of the existing bridge piers.