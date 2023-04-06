Summer P-EBT to be Issued to Qualifying West Virginia Students

|CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture to issue Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). The federal COVID-19 public health emergency is ending, and West Virginia will issue a final P-EBT benefit for the covered summer period.
Eligible students are those who attended a West Virginia school that participates in the National School Lunch Program, were actively enrolled in the 2022-2023 school year on May 15, 2023, and qualify for free or reduced-price meals. All students who attend a Community Eligibility Provision school and receive free or reduced-priced meals also qualify for P-EBT.
If your child attends a participating school and you did not previously apply for free or reduced-price meals, or if your household situation has changed and you may now qualify, please visit www.schoolcafe.com or contact your local board of education for more information.
|An eligibility letter will be mailed to each student who qualifies for Summer P-EBT. Qualified students will receive a one-time Summer P-EBT issuance of $120 to existing WV P-EBT cards in June 2023. Only students new to the P-EBT program will be mailed a WV P-EBT card. If the card has been lost, a new card may be requested by calling 1-866-545-6502.
The WV P-EBT program is a shared initiative between DHHR and the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition. For additional information, please visit the WV P-EBT website or contact the P-EBT Call Center at 1-866-545-6502.