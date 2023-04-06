Summer P-EBT to be Issued to Qualifying West Virginia Students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture to issue Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). The federal COVID-19 public health emergency is ending, and West Virginia will issue a final P-EBT benefit for the covered summer period.



Eligible students are those who attended a West Virginia school that participates in the National School Lunch Program, were actively enrolled in the 2022-2023 school year on May 15, 2023, and qualify for free or reduced-price meals. All students who attend a Community Eligibility Provision school and receive free or reduced-priced meals also qualify for P-EBT.



If your child attends a participating school and you did not previously apply for free or reduced-price meals, or if your household situation has changed and you may now qualify, please visit www.schoolcafe.com or contact your local board of education for more information.