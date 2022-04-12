Summers County ARH Family Care Clinic  Announces 2022 Top Rural Health Clinic Recognition

Hinton, WV, – Summers County ARH Family Care Clinic, a department of Summers County ARH Hospital, is a Rural Health Clinic serving Summers and Monroe counties, has been recognized as one of the top rural primary care practices in the United States according to the 2022 Lilypad Awards, the first and only ranking program for our nation’s 4,800+ Rural Health Clinics. The Lilypad Awards recognize the Rural Health Clinics that outperform their rural primary care practice peers in terms of efficiency and operational excellence.

According to Wes Dangerfield, Summers County ARH Community CEO, “In so much of Appalachia, access to quality care is oftentimes challenged by lack of transportation. Our Rural Health Clinic is centralized in the heart of the county seat, Hinton, and consists of a care team who serve those in our surrounding communities who need regular, preventive and ongoing care.”

The prestigious Lilypad recognition is now three consecutive years for SCARH Family Care Clinic.

“I am proud and honored that our team also serve with care and compassion,” said Dangerfield.

Utilizing data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid program to calculate rural-relevant metrics across five domains, the Lilypad Awards provide a comprehensive and objective assessment of rural health clinic performance. The Lilypad Awards evaluate both provider-based (hospital-owned) or independent practices to produce a comprehensive ranking system for every Rural Health Clinic in the nation. The Top Five organizations in each of five geographic regions have earned the 2022 Lilypad Award Top Clinic recognition.

The Summers County ARH Family Care Clinic is located at 197 Pleasant Street, Hinton, WV. The Family Practice team is lead by Michael Montgomery, DO, and includes Crstyal Mitchell, PA-C and Alisa Lane, APRN. They see patients of all ages for chronic conditions, preventative care, symptom evaluation and referral to a specialist when needed. Appointments can be made by calling 304.466.2501.