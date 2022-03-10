Summers County led the state in new business growth for the month; Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,125 New WV Business Registrations for February 2022

Charleston, W. Va. – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,125 new businesses statewide during the month of February 2022 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. Summers County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 20 new businesses, a 2.81% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Braxton, Barbour, Hancock and Berkeley counties also experienced notable growth during the month. A total of 11 new business entities registered in Braxton County in February 2022. In Barbour County, 13 businesses registered. Hancock saw 21 new business registrations and Berkeley County registered 108 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of February were Berkeley, Kanawha, Monongalia, Cabell and Jefferson. Berkeley County successfully registered 108 businesses in February 2022. Kanawha County reported 106 business registrations. In Monongalia County, 89 businesses registered. Cabell County saw 63 new businesses register and Jefferson County totaled 57 registrations for the month. Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,566 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from March 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 29.78% growth rate for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.