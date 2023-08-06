Summersville Lake to become West Virginia’s newest State Park

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia will soon be opening its 36th state park, Summersville Lake State Park. The northern shore of the state’s largest lake in Nicholas County will be transformed into a premiere outdoor adventure park in one of West Virginia’s most iconic spots.



A bill that will officially designate the land as a state park was sent to the West Virginia Legislature this morning by Gov. Justice. Once the bill is passed by the Legislature and signed by the Governor, new recreational opportunities at the park will be opened to the public. As the state’s first new park added in more than 30 years, this designation is symbolic of the recent growth in West Virginia’s tourism industry.



“I couldn’t be more proud to announce our newest State Park,” Gov. Justice said. “Summersville Lake is an iconic place in our beautiful state filled with a lot of special memories that span generations of families. Now, all those who travel to Summersville Lake will be treated to the greatest outdoor adventure park in the country on the shores of our state’s largest lake.



“The opportunity to add another State Park is a testament to the major impact that our investments in tourism and in our parks is having in West Virginia. I thank the Legislature for agreeing with me and supporting these investments, and I thank all those that work hard every day to operate our parks and market our state to the world. I can’t wait to see people from far and wide enjoying Summersville Lake State Park very soon.”