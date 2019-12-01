Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Miles Boykin, WR, BAL: Ankle — Questionable

Impact: Willie Snead IV gets a slight uptick in value.

Nick Boyle, TE, BAL: Ankle — Questionable

Impact: Mark Andrews/Hayden Hurst have less competition for TE targets.

A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Again, it’s looking unlikely he’ll play at all in 2019.

Marlon Mack, RB, IND: Hand — OUT

Impact: Potential return set for Week 14. Jonathan Williams/Nyheim Hines will split carries.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf — OUT

Impact: Marcus Johnson will see more action as a result.

Parris Campbell, WR, IND: Hand — Questionable

Impact: Looking promising for a return. Chester Rogers would gain traction if he can’t go.

Seth DeValve, TE, JAX: Oblique — OUT

Impact: Look elsewhere for TE points as Ben Koyack has done nothing of late.

Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Concussion — OUT

Impact: Cody Latimer/Darius Slayton are your long-shot flex options.

Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG: Concussion — OUT

Impact: Kaden Smith did well in Week 12 filling in for this flailing team.

Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Foot — OUT

Impact: Scott Simonson had only one target last week in his relief effort.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Should play and could excel with an emerging Sam Darnold.

Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder — OUT

Impact: Miles Sanders expected to start and get most of the backfield work.

Zach Ertz, TE, PHI: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: Josh Perkins was promoted to the active roster. Not a great sign for Ertz, but he still may give it a go.

James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder — Doubtful

Impact: Benny Snell Jr. likely to lead a committee for the Steelers.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Knee — OUT

Impact: James Washington may end up as the go-to guy for Devlin Hodges.

Matt Breida, RB, SF: Ankle — Questionable

Impact: Expected to sit. Tevin Coleman will lead in carries, with Raheem Mostert used sparingly.

Dante Pettis, WR, SF: Knee — OUT

Impact: Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders both appear to be healthy.

Scotty Miller, WR, TB: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Breshad Perriman becomes a dart-throw flex flier.

Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe — Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but Derrius Guice remains the better fantasy option.

Paul Richardson Jr., WR, WAS: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Trey Quinn is the biggest beneficiary, for whatever it’s worth.

Defense

Michael Pierce, DT, BAL: Ankle — Questionable

Matthew Judon, LB, BAL: Ankle — Questionable

Eric Reid, S, CAR: Ankle — Questionable

Nick Vigil, LB, CIN: Ankle — Questionable

Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee — Questionable

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, IND: Ankle — Questionable

Myles Jack, LB, JAX: Knee — Questionable

Ronnie Harrison, S, JAX: Concussion — OUT

Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Shoulder — Questionable

Ken Crawley, CB, MIA: Shoulder — Questionable

Ryan Lewis, CB, MIA: Chest — Questionable

Jabrill Peppers, S, NYG: Back — OUT

Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Neck — Questionable

Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder — Questionable

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin — OUT

Darryl Roberts, CB, NYJ: Calf — Questionable

Dee Ford, DE, SF: Hamstring — OUT

Carl Nassib, DE, TB: Illness — Questionable

LeShaun Sims, CB, TEN: Ankle — OUT

Daron Payne, DT, WAS: Ankle — Questionable

Ryan Kerrigan, LB, WAS: Concussion — OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: Breathe. He’s expected to start. Brett Hundley would not be an apt replacement, by any means.

Damien Williams, RB, KC: Ribs — OUT

Impact: LeSean McCoy/Darrel Williams to split carries.

Geremy Davis, WR, LAC: Hamstring — OUT/IR

Impact: Mike Williams is back from a knee injury, making Davis expendable.

Gerald Everett, TE, LAR: Knee — OUT

Impact: Erratic Tyler Higbee takes over TE duties.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, OAK: Ribs — OUT

Impact: Trevor Davis may get a chance to take over his workload.

Defense

Jonathan Bullard, DE, ARI: Foot — Questionable

Shelby Harris, DT, DEN: Ankle — Questionable

Von Miller, LB, DEN: Knee — Questionable

Alexander Johnson, LB, DEN: Knee — Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.