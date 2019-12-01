51.6 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 1, 2019 12:08pm

Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch

By WWNR
NewsSports


7:06 AM ET

  • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer

    Close

    • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
    • Author of book, “Yes, It’s Hot in Here.”

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Miles Boykin, WR, BAL: Ankle — Questionable
Impact: Willie Snead IV gets a slight uptick in value.

Nick Boyle, TE, BAL: Ankle — Questionable
Impact: Mark Andrews/Hayden Hurst have less competition for TE targets.

A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Again, it’s looking unlikely he’ll play at all in 2019.

Marlon Mack, RB, IND: Hand — OUT
Impact: Potential return set for Week 14. Jonathan Williams/Nyheim Hines will split carries.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf — OUT
Impact: Marcus Johnson will see more action as a result.

Parris Campbell, WR, IND: Hand — Questionable
Impact: Looking promising for a return. Chester Rogers would gain traction if he can’t go.

Seth DeValve, TE, JAX: Oblique — OUT
Impact: Look elsewhere for TE points as Ben Koyack has done nothing of late.

Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Cody Latimer/Darius Slayton are your long-shot flex options.

Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Kaden Smith did well in Week 12 filling in for this flailing team.

Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Foot — OUT
Impact: Scott Simonson had only one target last week in his relief effort.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Should play and could excel with an emerging Sam Darnold.

Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder — OUT
Impact: Miles Sanders expected to start and get most of the backfield work.

Zach Ertz, TE, PHI: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Josh Perkins was promoted to the active roster. Not a great sign for Ertz, but he still may give it a go.

James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder — Doubtful
Impact: Benny Snell Jr. likely to lead a committee for the Steelers.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Knee — OUT
Impact: James Washington may end up as the go-to guy for Devlin Hodges.

Matt Breida, RB, SF: Ankle — Questionable
Impact: Expected to sit. Tevin Coleman will lead in carries, with Raheem Mostert used sparingly.

Dante Pettis, WR, SF: Knee — OUT
Impact: Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders both appear to be healthy.

Scotty Miller, WR, TB: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Breshad Perriman becomes a dart-throw flex flier.

Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe — Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but Derrius Guice remains the better fantasy option.

Paul Richardson Jr., WR, WAS: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Trey Quinn is the biggest beneficiary, for whatever it’s worth.

Defense

Michael Pierce, DT, BAL: Ankle — Questionable

Matthew Judon, LB, BAL: Ankle — Questionable

Eric Reid, S, CAR: Ankle — Questionable

Nick Vigil, LB, CIN: Ankle — Questionable

Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee — Questionable

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, IND: Ankle — Questionable

Myles Jack, LB, JAX: Knee — Questionable

Ronnie Harrison, S, JAX: Concussion — OUT

Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Shoulder — Questionable

Ken Crawley, CB, MIA: Shoulder — Questionable

Ryan Lewis, CB, MIA: Chest — Questionable

Jabrill Peppers, S, NYG: Back — OUT

Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Neck — Questionable

Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder — Questionable

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin — OUT

Darryl Roberts, CB, NYJ: Calf — Questionable

Dee Ford, DE, SF: Hamstring — OUT

Carl Nassib, DE, TB: Illness — Questionable

LeShaun Sims, CB, TEN: Ankle — OUT

Daron Payne, DT, WAS: Ankle — Questionable

Ryan Kerrigan, LB, WAS: Concussion — OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Breathe. He’s expected to start. Brett Hundley would not be an apt replacement, by any means.

Damien Williams, RB, KC: Ribs — OUT
Impact: LeSean McCoy/Darrel Williams to split carries.

Geremy Davis, WR, LAC: Hamstring — OUT/IR
Impact: Mike Williams is back from a knee injury, making Davis expendable.

Gerald Everett, TE, LAR: Knee — OUT
Impact: Erratic Tyler Higbee takes over TE duties.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, OAK: Ribs — OUT
Impact: Trevor Davis may get a chance to take over his workload.

Defense

Jonathan Bullard, DE, ARI: Foot — Questionable

Shelby Harris, DT, DEN: Ankle — Questionable

Von Miller, LB, DEN: Knee — Questionable

Alexander Johnson, LB, DEN: Knee — Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.



Source link

Recent Articles

Collins: Schiff will be GOP’s ‘first and foremost witness’ for impeachment hearing

News WWNR -
0
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., is gearing up for his committee’s role in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump,...
Read more

Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch

News WWNR -
0
7:06 AM ETAJ MassESPN Staff Writer CloseFantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor. Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."To help you set...
Read more

Customs and Border Protection officer accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving

News WWNR -
0
A Customs and Border Protection officer was arrested in the murder of his wife, also a CBP employee, who was killed in their...
Read more

Pastor says he faced backlash over meeting with Trump

News WWNR -
0
President Trump held meeting with religious leaders; two pastors who attended the meeting share insight on 'The Ingraham Angle.' source
Read more

Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio – Q3 2019 Update

Money WWNR -
0
Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update Source link
Read more

Related Stories

News

Collins: Schiff will be GOP’s ‘first and foremost witness’ for impeachment hearing

WWNR -
0
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., is gearing up for his committee’s role in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump,...
Read more
News

Customs and Border Protection officer accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving

WWNR -
0
A Customs and Border Protection officer was arrested in the murder of his wife, also a CBP employee, who was killed in their...
Read more
video
News

Pastor says he faced backlash over meeting with Trump

WWNR -
0
President Trump held meeting with religious leaders; two pastors who attended the meeting share insight on 'The Ingraham Angle.' source
Read more
Money

Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio – Q3 2019 Update

WWNR -
0
Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update Source link
Read more
News

Paul Batura: Change the course of your child’s life by doing THIS

WWNR -
0
In every generation, children’s needs have been a hot topic of debate.Over the years, you won’t find much disagreement regarding the practical essentials...
Read more
News

Nick Hall: Advent has arrived – A time to refocus on the fulfilled promise of Christmas

WWNR -
0
Picture the quintessential Christmas dinner. Three generations of family sit together around a table loaded with holiday favorites. A perfect fire crackles in...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap