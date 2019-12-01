Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Miles Boykin, WR, BAL: Ankle — Questionable
Impact: Willie Snead IV gets a slight uptick in value.
Nick Boyle, TE, BAL: Ankle — Questionable
Impact: Mark Andrews/Hayden Hurst have less competition for TE targets.
A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Again, it’s looking unlikely he’ll play at all in 2019.
Marlon Mack, RB, IND: Hand — OUT
Impact: Potential return set for Week 14. Jonathan Williams/Nyheim Hines will split carries.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf — OUT
Impact: Marcus Johnson will see more action as a result.
Parris Campbell, WR, IND: Hand — Questionable
Impact: Looking promising for a return. Chester Rogers would gain traction if he can’t go.
Seth DeValve, TE, JAX: Oblique — OUT
Impact: Look elsewhere for TE points as Ben Koyack has done nothing of late.
Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Cody Latimer/Darius Slayton are your long-shot flex options.
Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Kaden Smith did well in Week 12 filling in for this flailing team.
Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Foot — OUT
Impact: Scott Simonson had only one target last week in his relief effort.
Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Should play and could excel with an emerging Sam Darnold.
Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder — OUT
Impact: Miles Sanders expected to start and get most of the backfield work.
Zach Ertz, TE, PHI: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Josh Perkins was promoted to the active roster. Not a great sign for Ertz, but he still may give it a go.
James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder — Doubtful
Impact: Benny Snell Jr. likely to lead a committee for the Steelers.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Knee — OUT
Impact: James Washington may end up as the go-to guy for Devlin Hodges.
Matt Breida, RB, SF: Ankle — Questionable
Impact: Expected to sit. Tevin Coleman will lead in carries, with Raheem Mostert used sparingly.
Dante Pettis, WR, SF: Knee — OUT
Impact: Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders both appear to be healthy.
Scotty Miller, WR, TB: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Breshad Perriman becomes a dart-throw flex flier.
Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe — Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but Derrius Guice remains the better fantasy option.
Paul Richardson Jr., WR, WAS: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Trey Quinn is the biggest beneficiary, for whatever it’s worth.
Defense
Michael Pierce, DT, BAL: Ankle — Questionable
Matthew Judon, LB, BAL: Ankle — Questionable
Eric Reid, S, CAR: Ankle — Questionable
Nick Vigil, LB, CIN: Ankle — Questionable
Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee — Questionable
Rock Ya-Sin, CB, IND: Ankle — Questionable
Myles Jack, LB, JAX: Knee — Questionable
Ronnie Harrison, S, JAX: Concussion — OUT
Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Shoulder — Questionable
Ken Crawley, CB, MIA: Shoulder — Questionable
Ryan Lewis, CB, MIA: Chest — Questionable
Jabrill Peppers, S, NYG: Back — OUT
Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Neck — Questionable
Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder — Questionable
C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin — OUT
Darryl Roberts, CB, NYJ: Calf — Questionable
Dee Ford, DE, SF: Hamstring — OUT
Carl Nassib, DE, TB: Illness — Questionable
LeShaun Sims, CB, TEN: Ankle — OUT
Daron Payne, DT, WAS: Ankle — Questionable
Ryan Kerrigan, LB, WAS: Concussion — OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Breathe. He’s expected to start. Brett Hundley would not be an apt replacement, by any means.
Damien Williams, RB, KC: Ribs — OUT
Impact: LeSean McCoy/Darrel Williams to split carries.
Geremy Davis, WR, LAC: Hamstring — OUT/IR
Impact: Mike Williams is back from a knee injury, making Davis expendable.
Gerald Everett, TE, LAR: Knee — OUT
Impact: Erratic Tyler Higbee takes over TE duties.
Hunter Renfrow, WR, OAK: Ribs — OUT
Impact: Trevor Davis may get a chance to take over his workload.
Defense
Jonathan Bullard, DE, ARI: Foot — Questionable
Shelby Harris, DT, DEN: Ankle — Questionable
Von Miller, LB, DEN: Knee — Questionable
Alexander Johnson, LB, DEN: Knee — Questionable
