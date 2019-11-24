Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch — Who’s in and who’s out?

2 Related

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL: Foot — OUT

Impact: Brian Hill gets another bite at the proverbial apple, with Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison also in the mix.

Austin Hooper, TE, ATL: Knee — OUT

Impact: Luke Stocker starts again for Atlanta, but shouldn’t factor into fantasy lineups.

Adam Shaheen, TE, CHI: Foot — OUT

Impact: Ben Braunecker could be an interesting play in a very heavy week for injured TEs.

A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle — OUT

Impact: Stanley Morgan might see some action, if he gets over an illness.

Auden Tate, WR, CIN: Concussion — Questionable

Impact: Damion Willis might enter the flex conversation if Tate doesn’t clear protocol.

Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Shoulder — Questionable

Impact: Did well in his 2019 debut last week. Might be able to repeat numbers if he can play.

Jeff Heuerman, TE, DEN: Knee — Questionable

Impact: Even if he can play, Noah Fant has surpassed him on the depth chart.

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back — OUT

Impact: Jeff Driskel starts again, with a good chance to shine against Washington.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Shoulder — Questionable

Impact: Very late add to injury report, which is not a good sign. Game-time call.

Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Tre’Quan Smith possible for some No. 3 WR targets.

Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Foot — OUT

Impact: This could have been an opportunity for Ellison, but …

Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG: Concussion — OUT

Impact: … he’s hurt, too. Kaden Smith is huge reach.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: Questionable is normal for Thomas. He should play.

Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder — Questionable

Impact: Miles Sanders/Jay Ajayi would handle matters in his absence.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Ankle — Questionable

Impact: Jordan Matthews might see a pass or two sent his way.

Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI: Knee — Questionable

Impact: Greg Ward Jr. promoted from practice squad, so it’s not looking good.

James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder — OUT

Impact: Benny Snell Jr. is healthy and should support Jaylen Samuels.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Concussion — OUT

Impact: James Washington/Diontae Johnson get bumps in value.

Luke Willson, TE, SEA: Hamstring — Doubtful

Impact: Jacob Hollister to start and will likely do quite nicely.

Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe — Questionable

Impact: Derrius Guice to handle primary back duties, either alone …

Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS: Toe — Questionable

Impact: … or with Peterson, if he can make the start.

Defense

Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Shoulder — Questionable

Kemal Ishmael, LB, ATL: Concussion — OUT

Danny Trevathan, LB, CHI: Elbow — OUT

Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee — OUT

Joe Schobert, LB, CLE: Groin — Questionable

Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Concussion — OUT

Tracy Walker, S, DET: Knee — OUT

Taco Charlton, DE, MIA: Elbow — Questionable

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hamstring — Questionable

Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Neck — Questionable

Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder — Questionable

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin — OUT

Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck — Questionable

Brandon Copeland, LB, NYJ: Hip — Questionable

Darryl Roberts, CB, NYJ: Calf — Doubtful

Lamarcus Joyner, S, OAK: Hamstring — Questionable

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, SEA: Knee — Questionable

Carl Nassib, DE, TB: Groin — Questionable

Daron Payne, DT, WAS: Ankle — Doubtful

Josh Norman, CB, WAS: Team decision — Inactive

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Seth DeValve, TE, JAX: Oblique — OUT

Impact: Ben Koyack becomes a last-minute option if you’ve got nothing but goose eggs from which to choose.

Tom Brady, QB, NE: Elbow — Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but see below for the bevy of WR injuries in his huddle.

Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Shoulder — Questionable

Impact: No reason to think this is anything but a “we have to report it” designation.

Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR, NE: Ankle — Questionable

Impact: Not guaranteed to play, though there’s still a chance. N’Keal Harry might be able to step in.

Phillip Dorsett II, WR, NE: Concussion — Questionable

Impact: Still not out of protocol. Jakobi Meyers can be the fill-in option here.

Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle — Doubtful

Impact: Jonnu Smith has handled the position for the last month-plus.

Defense

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck — OUT

John Simon, DE, NE: Elbow — Questionable

Patrick Chung, S, NE: Heel — Questionable

Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin — Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.