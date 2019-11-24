34 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 24, 2019 11:43am

Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch — Who’s in and who’s out?

By WWNR
NewsSports


11:49 AM ET

  • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer

    Close

    • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
    • Author of book, “Yes, It’s Hot in Here.”

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL: Foot — OUT
Impact: Brian Hill gets another bite at the proverbial apple, with Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison also in the mix.

Austin Hooper, TE, ATL: Knee — OUT
Impact: Luke Stocker starts again for Atlanta, but shouldn’t factor into fantasy lineups.

Adam Shaheen, TE, CHI: Foot — OUT
Impact: Ben Braunecker could be an interesting play in a very heavy week for injured TEs.

A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Stanley Morgan might see some action, if he gets over an illness.

Auden Tate, WR, CIN: Concussion — Questionable
Impact: Damion Willis might enter the flex conversation if Tate doesn’t clear protocol.

Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Shoulder — Questionable
Impact: Did well in his 2019 debut last week. Might be able to repeat numbers if he can play.

Jeff Heuerman, TE, DEN: Knee — Questionable
Impact: Even if he can play, Noah Fant has surpassed him on the depth chart.

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back — OUT
Impact: Jeff Driskel starts again, with a good chance to shine against Washington.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Shoulder — Questionable
Impact: Very late add to injury report, which is not a good sign. Game-time call.

Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Tre’Quan Smith possible for some No. 3 WR targets.

Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Foot — OUT
Impact: This could have been an opportunity for Ellison, but …

Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG: Concussion — OUT
Impact: … he’s hurt, too. Kaden Smith is huge reach.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Questionable is normal for Thomas. He should play.

Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder — Questionable
Impact: Miles Sanders/Jay Ajayi would handle matters in his absence.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Ankle — Questionable
Impact: Jordan Matthews might see a pass or two sent his way.

Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI: Knee — Questionable
Impact: Greg Ward Jr. promoted from practice squad, so it’s not looking good.

James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder — OUT
Impact: Benny Snell Jr. is healthy and should support Jaylen Samuels.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Concussion — OUT
Impact: James Washington/Diontae Johnson get bumps in value.

Luke Willson, TE, SEA: Hamstring — Doubtful
Impact: Jacob Hollister to start and will likely do quite nicely.

Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe — Questionable
Impact: Derrius Guice to handle primary back duties, either alone …

Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS: Toe — Questionable
Impact: … or with Peterson, if he can make the start.

Defense

Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Shoulder — Questionable

Kemal Ishmael, LB, ATL: Concussion — OUT

Danny Trevathan, LB, CHI: Elbow — OUT

Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee — OUT

Joe Schobert, LB, CLE: Groin — Questionable

Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Concussion — OUT

Tracy Walker, S, DET: Knee — OUT

Taco Charlton, DE, MIA: Elbow — Questionable

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hamstring — Questionable

Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Neck — Questionable

Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder — Questionable

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin — OUT

Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck — Questionable

Brandon Copeland, LB, NYJ: Hip — Questionable

Darryl Roberts, CB, NYJ: Calf — Doubtful

Lamarcus Joyner, S, OAK: Hamstring — Questionable

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, SEA: Knee — Questionable

Carl Nassib, DE, TB: Groin — Questionable

Daron Payne, DT, WAS: Ankle — Doubtful

Josh Norman, CB, WAS: Team decision — Inactive

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Seth DeValve, TE, JAX: Oblique — OUT
Impact: Ben Koyack becomes a last-minute option if you’ve got nothing but goose eggs from which to choose.

Tom Brady, QB, NE: Elbow — Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but see below for the bevy of WR injuries in his huddle.

Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Shoulder — Questionable
Impact: No reason to think this is anything but a “we have to report it” designation.

Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR, NE: Ankle — Questionable
Impact: Not guaranteed to play, though there’s still a chance. N’Keal Harry might be able to step in.

Phillip Dorsett II, WR, NE: Concussion — Questionable
Impact: Still not out of protocol. Jakobi Meyers can be the fill-in option here.

Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle — Doubtful
Impact: Jonnu Smith has handled the position for the last month-plus.

Defense

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck — OUT

John Simon, DE, NE: Elbow — Questionable

Patrick Chung, S, NE: Heel — Questionable

Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin — Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.



Source link

Recent Articles

Justin Haskins: Elizabeth Warren is a socialist – if she’s the Dem nominee, THIS happens in 2020

News WWNR -
0
Halloween is long past, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts – a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination – stubbornly continues to...
Read more

Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch — Who’s in and who’s out?

News WWNR -
0
11:49 AM ETAJ MassESPN Staff Writer CloseFantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor. Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."2 RelatedTo help you...
Read more

Meghan Markle ‘is very aware’ she’s being ‘pitted against’ Kate Middleton, pal claims: It’s ‘challenging’

News WWNR -
0
A royal source close to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle insisted there’s no rivalry between the Duchess of Sussex and the...
Read more

Navarro & Amin: Trump administration protects consumers by keeping dangerous counterfeit goods out of US

News WWNR -
0
PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Assistant to the President and Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro discuss this topic and more Nov. 24 on “Sunday...
Read more

Climate activists turn up the heat on elected Dems, criticize inaction

News WWNR -
0
Progressive environmental activists continued ratcheting up pressure on elected Democrats in November, demanding they embrace more aggressive policies to curb emissions and address the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Justin Haskins: Elizabeth Warren is a socialist – if she’s the Dem nominee, THIS happens in 2020

WWNR -
0
Halloween is long past, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts – a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination – stubbornly continues to...
Read more
News

Meghan Markle ‘is very aware’ she’s being ‘pitted against’ Kate Middleton, pal claims: It’s ‘challenging’

WWNR -
0
A royal source close to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle insisted there’s no rivalry between the Duchess of Sussex and the...
Read more
News

Navarro & Amin: Trump administration protects consumers by keeping dangerous counterfeit goods out of US

WWNR -
0
PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Assistant to the President and Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro discuss this topic and more Nov. 24 on “Sunday...
Read more
News

Climate activists turn up the heat on elected Dems, criticize inaction

WWNR -
0
Progressive environmental activists continued ratcheting up pressure on elected Democrats in November, demanding they embrace more aggressive policies to curb emissions and address the...
Read more
News

New York dog walker caught on camera stealing from client’s home, victim left ‘utterly violated’

WWNR -
0
A New York woman is seeking retribution after a dog walker she hired from a popular dog-walking app was captured on video stealing from...
Read more
News

Colombia imposes rare curfew in Bogota after violent anti-government protests

WWNR -
0
Colombia has imposed a curfew on its capital city of Bogota for the first time in decades following a second day of anti-government...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap