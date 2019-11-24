Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch — Who’s in and who’s out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL: Foot — OUT
Impact: Brian Hill gets another bite at the proverbial apple, with Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison also in the mix.
Austin Hooper, TE, ATL: Knee — OUT
Impact: Luke Stocker starts again for Atlanta, but shouldn’t factor into fantasy lineups.
Adam Shaheen, TE, CHI: Foot — OUT
Impact: Ben Braunecker could be an interesting play in a very heavy week for injured TEs.
A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Stanley Morgan might see some action, if he gets over an illness.
Auden Tate, WR, CIN: Concussion — Questionable
Impact: Damion Willis might enter the flex conversation if Tate doesn’t clear protocol.
Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Shoulder — Questionable
Impact: Did well in his 2019 debut last week. Might be able to repeat numbers if he can play.
Jeff Heuerman, TE, DEN: Knee — Questionable
Impact: Even if he can play, Noah Fant has surpassed him on the depth chart.
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back — OUT
Impact: Jeff Driskel starts again, with a good chance to shine against Washington.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Shoulder — Questionable
Impact: Very late add to injury report, which is not a good sign. Game-time call.
Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Tre’Quan Smith possible for some No. 3 WR targets.
Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Foot — OUT
Impact: This could have been an opportunity for Ellison, but …
Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG: Concussion — OUT
Impact: … he’s hurt, too. Kaden Smith is huge reach.
Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Questionable is normal for Thomas. He should play.
Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder — Questionable
Impact: Miles Sanders/Jay Ajayi would handle matters in his absence.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Ankle — Questionable
Impact: Jordan Matthews might see a pass or two sent his way.
Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI: Knee — Questionable
Impact: Greg Ward Jr. promoted from practice squad, so it’s not looking good.
James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder — OUT
Impact: Benny Snell Jr. is healthy and should support Jaylen Samuels.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Concussion — OUT
Impact: James Washington/Diontae Johnson get bumps in value.
Luke Willson, TE, SEA: Hamstring — Doubtful
Impact: Jacob Hollister to start and will likely do quite nicely.
Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe — Questionable
Impact: Derrius Guice to handle primary back duties, either alone …
Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS: Toe — Questionable
Impact: … or with Peterson, if he can make the start.
Defense
Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Shoulder — Questionable
Kemal Ishmael, LB, ATL: Concussion — OUT
Danny Trevathan, LB, CHI: Elbow — OUT
Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee — OUT
Joe Schobert, LB, CLE: Groin — Questionable
Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Concussion — OUT
Tracy Walker, S, DET: Knee — OUT
Taco Charlton, DE, MIA: Elbow — Questionable
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hamstring — Questionable
Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Neck — Questionable
Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder — Questionable
C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin — OUT
Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck — Questionable
Brandon Copeland, LB, NYJ: Hip — Questionable
Darryl Roberts, CB, NYJ: Calf — Doubtful
Lamarcus Joyner, S, OAK: Hamstring — Questionable
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, SEA: Knee — Questionable
Carl Nassib, DE, TB: Groin — Questionable
Daron Payne, DT, WAS: Ankle — Doubtful
Josh Norman, CB, WAS: Team decision — Inactive
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Seth DeValve, TE, JAX: Oblique — OUT
Impact: Ben Koyack becomes a last-minute option if you’ve got nothing but goose eggs from which to choose.
Tom Brady, QB, NE: Elbow — Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but see below for the bevy of WR injuries in his huddle.
Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Shoulder — Questionable
Impact: No reason to think this is anything but a “we have to report it” designation.
Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR, NE: Ankle — Questionable
Impact: Not guaranteed to play, though there’s still a chance. N’Keal Harry might be able to step in.
Phillip Dorsett II, WR, NE: Concussion — Questionable
Impact: Still not out of protocol. Jakobi Meyers can be the fill-in option here.
Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle — Doubtful
Impact: Jonnu Smith has handled the position for the last month-plus.
Defense
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck — OUT
John Simon, DE, NE: Elbow — Questionable
Patrick Chung, S, NE: Heel — Questionable
Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin — Questionable
