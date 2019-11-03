36.8 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 3, 2019 10:56am

Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch — Who’s in and who’s out?

By WWNR
NewsSports


6:51 AM ET

  • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer

    Close

    • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
    • Author of book, “Yes, It’s Hot in Here.”

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

9:30 a.m. ET London game

Offense

Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Didn’t travel to London. DeAndre Carter could be sleeper.

Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX: Neck — Inactive
Impact: Chris Conley gets a huge boost in fantasy value.

Defense

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, HOU: Back — OUT

J.J. Watt, DE, HOU: Torn pectoral — OUT/IR

Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring — OUT

Leon Jacobs, LB, JAX: Hamstring — OUT

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Cam Newton, QB, CAR: Foot — OUT
Impact: Doesn’t seem to be getting better. Kyle Allen again starts.

Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Shoulder — Questionable
Impact: Expected to play. Jarius Wright/DJ Moore still should get looks.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf — OUT
Impact: Expected to be out 3-4 weeks. Zach Pascal/Chester Rogers wil be tasked with stepping up.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: Knee — Questionable
Impact: Practiced with second unit. Matt Moore likely starts.

Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Game-time call. Laquon Treadwell would see value boost if Thielen can’t go.

Josh Bellamy, WR, NYJ: Shoulder — OUT
Impact: Robby Anderson/Jamison Crowder become Sam Darnold‘s top two targets.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Expected to play amid a crowded and confusing Jets’ WR depth chart.

Braxton Berrios, WR, NYJ: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Even if he does play, there are likely better options ahead of him.

Chris Herndon IV, TE, NYJ: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Not looking likely to play. Ryan Griffin could be a streaming selection.

DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Abdomen — Questionable
Impact: Expected to give it a shot on Sunday. Mack Hollins becomes a non-factor.

James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder — Doubtful
Impact: Jaylen Samuels should get all of the carries in a solid matchup.

Benny Snell Jr., RB, PIT: Knee — OUT
Impact: Missing out on a huge opportunity to make a name for himself.

Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Jonnu Smith did well last week in his stead.

Case Keenum, QB, WAS: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Dwayne Haskins will make his first career start.

Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe — OUT
Impact: Adrian Peterson to handle the majority of Washington’s carries.

Vernon Davis, TE, WAS: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle will again get the call in a not-so-great matchup.

Defense

Levi Wallace, CB, BUF: Shoulder — Questionable

Mario Addison, DE, CAR: Personal — Questionable

Justin Houston, DE, IND: Calf — Questionable

Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Hamstring — Questionable

Malik Hooker, S, IND: Knee — Questionable

Alex Okafor, DE, KC: Ankle — OUT

Frank Clark, DE, KC: Neck — Questionable

Chris Jones, DT, KC: Groin — Questionable

Kendall Fuller, CB, KC: Thumb — Questionable

Reshad Jones, S, MIA: Chest — Doubtful

Ken Webster, CB, MIA: Ankle — OUT

Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Hamstring — Questionable

Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck — Doubtful

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin — OUT

Trumaine Johnson, CB, NYJ: Ankle — OUT

Tim Jernigan, DT, PHI: Foot — Questionable

Nigel Bradham, LB, PHI: Ankle — OUT

Jurrell Casey, DE, TEN: Shoulder — OUT

Montae Nicholson, S, WAS: Ankle — OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Pharaoh Brown, TE, CLE: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Browns might not need to throw to the TE with both WRs Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. expected to start.

Jeff Heuerman, TE, DEN: Knee — OUT
Impact: Noah Fant becomes intiguing sleeper pick at the position.

Tra Carson, RB, DET: Hamstring — OUT/IR
Impact: Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic both benefit.

Davante Adams, WR, GB: Toe — Questionable
Impact: Final decision expected just before inactives come out. Be ready to pivot.

Geremy Davis, WR, LAC: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Andre Patton is a safer play, but still a longshot to shine.

Dwayne Harris, WR, OAK: Foot — Questionable
Impact: Best to look elsewhere, especially with Hunter Renfrow starting to produce sporadically.

Josh Gordon, WR, SEA: Knee — OUT
Impact: Claimed off waivers from New England. Could see action in coming weeks.

O.J. Howard, TE, TB: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: His absence should open door for Brate, but …

Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Ribs — Questionable
Impact: … his own iffy status makes this a situation to avoid.

Defense

Damarious Randall, S, CLE: Hamstring — OUT

Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Foot — OUT

Damon Harrison Sr., DT, DET: Groin — Questionable

A’Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Knee — Questionable

Tracy Walker, S, DET: Knee — OUT

Darius Slay, CB, DET: Hamstring — Questionable

Brandon Mebane, DT, LAC: Knee — Doubtful

Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Shoulder — Doubtful

Roderic Teamer, S, LAC: Groin — Doubtful

Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Hamstring — Doubtful

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.



Source link

Recent Articles

Tony Perkins: Pray and act for persecuted Christians worldwide – here’s why

News WWNR -
0
In light of the imprisonment, torture and death of  Kayla Mueller, who was a victim of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ISIS terrorist who...
Read more

Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch — Who’s in and who’s out?

News WWNR -
0
6:51 AM ETAJ MassESPN Staff Writer CloseFantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor. Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."2 RelatedTo help you...
Read more

Sentiment Speaks: The Bond Trade Has Cleared Up

Money WWNR -
0
Sentiment Speaks: The Bond Trade Has Cleared Up Source link
Read more

The NRA warns biased journalists 'time is running out'

News WWNR -
0
The National Rifle Association blames biased media coverage for its bad few weeks following the Parkland massacre. NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch sounds off. #Tucker FOX...
Read more

Doug Wead: I interviewed the Trump family for two years and THIS is what I found

News WWNR -
0
Like others, I have enjoyed reading the titillating, racy stories that have issued forth from bestselling books about the Trump White House. At...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tony Perkins: Pray and act for persecuted Christians worldwide – here’s why

WWNR -
0
In light of the imprisonment, torture and death of  Kayla Mueller, who was a victim of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ISIS terrorist who...
Read more
Money

Sentiment Speaks: The Bond Trade Has Cleared Up

WWNR -
0
Sentiment Speaks: The Bond Trade Has Cleared Up Source link
Read more
video
News

The NRA warns biased journalists 'time is running out'

WWNR -
0
The National Rifle Association blames biased media coverage for its bad few weeks following the Parkland massacre. NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch sounds off. #Tucker FOX...
Read more
News

Doug Wead: I interviewed the Trump family for two years and THIS is what I found

WWNR -
0
Like others, I have enjoyed reading the titillating, racy stories that have issued forth from bestselling books about the Trump White House. At...
Read more
News

Santa Anita Park horse euthanized after Breeder’s Cup injury, death toll now 37

WWNR -
0
The death toll among horses at Santa Anita Park racetrack in Southern California now stands at 37 since last December after a horse...
Read more
News

Biden mixes up Iowa, Ohio in latest gaffe — but quickly corrects himself

WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden made another small gaffe Saturday while on a campaign stop in Iowa – but quickly corrected himself."How many unsafe...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap