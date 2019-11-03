Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch — Who’s in and who’s out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
9:30 a.m. ET London game
Offense
Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: Didn’t travel to London. DeAndre Carter could be sleeper.
Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX: Neck — Inactive
Impact: Chris Conley gets a huge boost in fantasy value.
Defense
Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, HOU: Back — OUT
J.J. Watt, DE, HOU: Torn pectoral — OUT/IR
Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring — OUT
Leon Jacobs, LB, JAX: Hamstring — OUT
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Cam Newton, QB, CAR: Foot — OUT
Impact: Doesn’t seem to be getting better. Kyle Allen again starts.
Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Shoulder — Questionable
Impact: Expected to play. Jarius Wright/DJ Moore still should get looks.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf — OUT
Impact: Expected to be out 3-4 weeks. Zach Pascal/Chester Rogers wil be tasked with stepping up.
Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: Knee — Questionable
Impact: Practiced with second unit. Matt Moore likely starts.
Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Game-time call. Laquon Treadwell would see value boost if Thielen can’t go.
Josh Bellamy, WR, NYJ: Shoulder — OUT
Impact: Robby Anderson/Jamison Crowder become Sam Darnold‘s top two targets.
Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Expected to play amid a crowded and confusing Jets’ WR depth chart.
Braxton Berrios, WR, NYJ: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Even if he does play, there are likely better options ahead of him.
Chris Herndon IV, TE, NYJ: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Not looking likely to play. Ryan Griffin could be a streaming selection.
DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Abdomen — Questionable
Impact: Expected to give it a shot on Sunday. Mack Hollins becomes a non-factor.
James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder — Doubtful
Impact: Jaylen Samuels should get all of the carries in a solid matchup.
Benny Snell Jr., RB, PIT: Knee — OUT
Impact: Missing out on a huge opportunity to make a name for himself.
Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle — OUT
Impact: Jonnu Smith did well last week in his stead.
Case Keenum, QB, WAS: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Dwayne Haskins will make his first career start.
Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe — OUT
Impact: Adrian Peterson to handle the majority of Washington’s carries.
Vernon Davis, TE, WAS: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle will again get the call in a not-so-great matchup.
Defense
Levi Wallace, CB, BUF: Shoulder — Questionable
Mario Addison, DE, CAR: Personal — Questionable
Justin Houston, DE, IND: Calf — Questionable
Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Hamstring — Questionable
Malik Hooker, S, IND: Knee — Questionable
Alex Okafor, DE, KC: Ankle — OUT
Frank Clark, DE, KC: Neck — Questionable
Chris Jones, DT, KC: Groin — Questionable
Kendall Fuller, CB, KC: Thumb — Questionable
Reshad Jones, S, MIA: Chest — Doubtful
Ken Webster, CB, MIA: Ankle — OUT
Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Hamstring — Questionable
Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck — Doubtful
C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin — OUT
Trumaine Johnson, CB, NYJ: Ankle — OUT
Tim Jernigan, DT, PHI: Foot — Questionable
Nigel Bradham, LB, PHI: Ankle — OUT
Jurrell Casey, DE, TEN: Shoulder — OUT
Montae Nicholson, S, WAS: Ankle — OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Pharaoh Brown, TE, CLE: Concussion — OUT
Impact: Browns might not need to throw to the TE with both WRs Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. expected to start.
Jeff Heuerman, TE, DEN: Knee — OUT
Impact: Noah Fant becomes intiguing sleeper pick at the position.
Tra Carson, RB, DET: Hamstring — OUT/IR
Impact: Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic both benefit.
Davante Adams, WR, GB: Toe — Questionable
Impact: Final decision expected just before inactives come out. Be ready to pivot.
Geremy Davis, WR, LAC: Hamstring — Questionable
Impact: Andre Patton is a safer play, but still a longshot to shine.
Dwayne Harris, WR, OAK: Foot — Questionable
Impact: Best to look elsewhere, especially with Hunter Renfrow starting to produce sporadically.
Josh Gordon, WR, SEA: Knee — OUT
Impact: Claimed off waivers from New England. Could see action in coming weeks.
O.J. Howard, TE, TB: Hamstring — OUT
Impact: His absence should open door for Brate, but …
Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Ribs — Questionable
Impact: … his own iffy status makes this a situation to avoid.
Defense
Damarious Randall, S, CLE: Hamstring — OUT
Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Foot — OUT
Damon Harrison Sr., DT, DET: Groin — Questionable
A’Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Knee — Questionable
Tracy Walker, S, DET: Knee — OUT
Darius Slay, CB, DET: Hamstring — Questionable
Brandon Mebane, DT, LAC: Knee — Doubtful
Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Shoulder — Doubtful
Roderic Teamer, S, LAC: Groin — Doubtful
Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Hamstring — Doubtful
