Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

David Johnson RB ARI: back — Active

Impact: Chase Edmonds might still see some work, but Johnson will play.

Damiere Byrd WR ARI: hamstring — Active

Impact: Pharoh Cooper could become an intriguing flex gamble, but only if Byrd can’t play a full game.

Christian Kirk WR ARI: ankle — Inactive

Impact: Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson will both try to fill his shoes.

Randall Cobb WR DAL: back — Inactive

Impact: Not a surprise as he didn’t practice late in week. Look for a replacement elsewhere.

Todd Gurley II TE LAR: quad — OUT

Impact: Timeshare between Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson Jr. and practice squad signee John Kelly.

Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ: hamstring — Active

Impact: Limited in practice all week. There’s not much fantasy value here.

Kyle Juszczyk RB SF: knee — OUT

Impact: Sprained MCL for the fullback diminishes value of all other 49ers RBs.

George Kittle TE SF: groin — Active

Impact: You should probably start him even though there’s a chance that he might not be able to go the whole game, given the fantasy TE alternatives.

Defense

Zach Allen DE ARI: neck — Inactive

Terrell Suggs LB ARI: back — Active

Haason Reddick LB ARI: shoulder — Active

Desmond Trufant CB ATL: toe — OUT

Bryce Callahan CB DEN: foot — OUT

Aqib Talib CB LAR: ribs — OUT

Henry Anderson DE NYJ: shoulder — Inactive

C.J. Mosley LB NYJ: groin — Inactive

Jordan Jenkins LB NYJ: calf — Active

Ahkello Witherspoon CB SF: foot — OUT

Cameron Wake LB TEN: hamstring — OUT

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

9:30 a.m. ET London game

Offense

Cam Newton QB CAR: foot — OUT

Impact: Newton did not make the trip to London with the team. After a Week 7 bye, he may be ready to reclaim his job from Kyle Allen.

Breshad Perriman WR TB: hamstring — OUT

Impact: Bobo Wilson and Scotty Miller will split the No. 3 WR role for the Buccaneers.

Defense

Shaq Thompson LB CAR: ankle — Active

Eric Reid S CAR: ankle — Active

Donte Jackson CB CAR: groin — Inactive

Shaquil Barrett LB TB: oblique — Active

Mike Edwards S TB: hamstring — Active

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Marquise Brown WR BAL: ankle — Inactive

Impact: Didn’t practice all week. Willie Snead IV takes over as No. 2 WR.

Mark Andrews TE BAL: shoulder — Active

Impact: Should play his usual number of snaps.

A.J. Green WR CIN: ankle — OUT

Impact: It’s looking like Week 7 is possible for his return. Monitor his progress.

Kenny Stills WR HOU: hamstring — Inactive

Impact: Keke Coutee should see an uptick in fantasy value.

Sammy Watkins WR KC: hamstring — Inactive

Impact: Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman both become far more fantasy relevant.

Tyreek Hill WR KC: shoulder — Active

Impact: Looks like he’ll give it a try. Byron Pringle now less of a long-shot flier.

Kalen Ballage RB MIA: foot — Active

Impact: May have already ceded backup role to Mark Walton. Avoid.

Albert Wilson WR MIA: calf — Active

Impact: It will be his first game action since Week 1. Temper expectations.

Jakeem Grant WR MIA: hamstring — Inactive

Impact: Preston Williams gains value with Grant unable to play.

Drew Brees QB NO: thumb — OUT

Impact: This is still going to be Teddy Bridgewater‘s huddle for a few more weeks.

Alvin Kamara RB NO: ankle — Active

Impact: Latavius Murray might see some extra snaps but Kamara should get the majority of touches.

Tre’Quan Smith WR NO: ankle — OUT

Impact: Austin Carr takes his place, but is no more than a fantasy dart throw.

Darren Sproles RB PHI: quad — OUT

Impact: Miles Sanders is the No. 2 RB in this offense for now. Corey Clement is on IR.

DeSean Jackson WR PHI: abdomen — OUT

Impact: Potentially back next week. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will have another chance to prove he can step up.

Rashaad Penny RB SEA: hamstring — Inactive

Impact: Chris Carson appears to be fine. C.J. Prosise will back him up.

Vernon Davis TE WAS: concussion — OUT

Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle will start for interim coach Bill Callahan.

Jordan Reed TE WAS: concussion — OUT

Impact: Reed has been placed on IR and can’t return until Week 14, at the earliest.

Defense

Patrick Onwuasor LB BAL: ankle — Inactive

Jimmy Smith CB BAL: knee — OUT

Carlos Dunlap DE CIN: knee — OUT

Shawn Williams S CIN: thigh — Active

Denzel Ward CB CLE: hamstring — Inactive

Greedy Williams CB CLE: hamstring — Inactive

Johnathan Joseph CB HOU: wrist — Inactive

Jalen Ramsey CB JAX: back — Inactive

Chris Jones DT KC: groin — OUT

Anthony Hitchens LB KC: groin — Inactive

Reshad Jones S MIA: ankle — Active

Bobby McCain S MIA: hamstring — Active

Xavien Howard CB MIA: knee — Inactive

Ben Gedeon LB MIN: concussion — OUT

Tim Jernigan DT PHI: foot — OUT

Ronald Darby CB PHI: hamstring — OUT

Avonte Maddox CB PHI: concussion — OUT