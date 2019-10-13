Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
David Johnson RB ARI: back — Active
Impact: Chase Edmonds might still see some work, but Johnson will play.
Damiere Byrd WR ARI: hamstring — Active
Impact: Pharoh Cooper could become an intriguing flex gamble, but only if Byrd can’t play a full game.
Christian Kirk WR ARI: ankle — Inactive
Impact: Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson will both try to fill his shoes.
Randall Cobb WR DAL: back — Inactive
Impact: Not a surprise as he didn’t practice late in week. Look for a replacement elsewhere.
Todd Gurley II TE LAR: quad — OUT
Impact: Timeshare between Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson Jr. and practice squad signee John Kelly.
Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ: hamstring — Active
Impact: Limited in practice all week. There’s not much fantasy value here.
Kyle Juszczyk RB SF: knee — OUT
Impact: Sprained MCL for the fullback diminishes value of all other 49ers RBs.
George Kittle TE SF: groin — Active
Impact: You should probably start him even though there’s a chance that he might not be able to go the whole game, given the fantasy TE alternatives.
Defense
Zach Allen DE ARI: neck — Inactive
Terrell Suggs LB ARI: back — Active
Haason Reddick LB ARI: shoulder — Active
Desmond Trufant CB ATL: toe — OUT
Bryce Callahan CB DEN: foot — OUT
Aqib Talib CB LAR: ribs — OUT
Henry Anderson DE NYJ: shoulder — Inactive
C.J. Mosley LB NYJ: groin — Inactive
Jordan Jenkins LB NYJ: calf — Active
Ahkello Witherspoon CB SF: foot — OUT
Cameron Wake LB TEN: hamstring — OUT
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
9:30 a.m. ET London game
Offense
Cam Newton QB CAR: foot — OUT
Impact: Newton did not make the trip to London with the team. After a Week 7 bye, he may be ready to reclaim his job from Kyle Allen.
Breshad Perriman WR TB: hamstring — OUT
Impact: Bobo Wilson and Scotty Miller will split the No. 3 WR role for the Buccaneers.
Defense
Shaq Thompson LB CAR: ankle — Active
Eric Reid S CAR: ankle — Active
Donte Jackson CB CAR: groin — Inactive
Shaquil Barrett LB TB: oblique — Active
Mike Edwards S TB: hamstring — Active
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Marquise Brown WR BAL: ankle — Inactive
Impact: Didn’t practice all week. Willie Snead IV takes over as No. 2 WR.
Mark Andrews TE BAL: shoulder — Active
Impact: Should play his usual number of snaps.
A.J. Green WR CIN: ankle — OUT
Impact: It’s looking like Week 7 is possible for his return. Monitor his progress.
Kenny Stills WR HOU: hamstring — Inactive
Impact: Keke Coutee should see an uptick in fantasy value.
Sammy Watkins WR KC: hamstring — Inactive
Impact: Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman both become far more fantasy relevant.
Tyreek Hill WR KC: shoulder — Active
Impact: Looks like he’ll give it a try. Byron Pringle now less of a long-shot flier.
Kalen Ballage RB MIA: foot — Active
Impact: May have already ceded backup role to Mark Walton. Avoid.
Albert Wilson WR MIA: calf — Active
Impact: It will be his first game action since Week 1. Temper expectations.
Jakeem Grant WR MIA: hamstring — Inactive
Impact: Preston Williams gains value with Grant unable to play.
Drew Brees QB NO: thumb — OUT
Impact: This is still going to be Teddy Bridgewater‘s huddle for a few more weeks.
Alvin Kamara RB NO: ankle — Active
Impact: Latavius Murray might see some extra snaps but Kamara should get the majority of touches.
Tre’Quan Smith WR NO: ankle — OUT
Impact: Austin Carr takes his place, but is no more than a fantasy dart throw.
Darren Sproles RB PHI: quad — OUT
Impact: Miles Sanders is the No. 2 RB in this offense for now. Corey Clement is on IR.
DeSean Jackson WR PHI: abdomen — OUT
Impact: Potentially back next week. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will have another chance to prove he can step up.
Rashaad Penny RB SEA: hamstring — Inactive
Impact: Chris Carson appears to be fine. C.J. Prosise will back him up.
Vernon Davis TE WAS: concussion — OUT
Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle will start for interim coach Bill Callahan.
Jordan Reed TE WAS: concussion — OUT
Impact: Reed has been placed on IR and can’t return until Week 14, at the earliest.
Defense
Patrick Onwuasor LB BAL: ankle — Inactive
Jimmy Smith CB BAL: knee — OUT
Carlos Dunlap DE CIN: knee — OUT
Shawn Williams S CIN: thigh — Active
Denzel Ward CB CLE: hamstring — Inactive
Greedy Williams CB CLE: hamstring — Inactive
Johnathan Joseph CB HOU: wrist — Inactive
Jalen Ramsey CB JAX: back — Inactive
Chris Jones DT KC: groin — OUT
Anthony Hitchens LB KC: groin — Inactive
Reshad Jones S MIA: ankle — Active
Bobby McCain S MIA: hamstring — Active
Xavien Howard CB MIA: knee — Inactive
Ben Gedeon LB MIN: concussion — OUT
Tim Jernigan DT PHI: foot — OUT
Ronald Darby CB PHI: hamstring — OUT
Avonte Maddox CB PHI: concussion — OUT