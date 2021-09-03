Supplemental Payment for Low Income Energy Assistance Program Recipients

CHARLESTON, WV –(WWNR) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced a Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received LIEAP in the 2021 program year. The payment will range from $25 to $120 and will be based upon the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel.



The supplemental payment will be issued to the company that provided the main heating source for the individual’s home (i.e., electric company, gas company, etc.). Individuals who received LIEAP for bulk fuel will receive a check by mail.



This is a one-time payment. Eligible clients should receive payment by mid-September.