Supreme Court sides with Trump on Obamacare birth control mandate

The Supreme Court issued two major opinions this morning.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration acted within its authority when it expanded exemptions to the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) requirement for employers to provide insurance coverage that includes contraception — in a victory for Little Sisters of the Poor, the Catholic group that has been at the center of the national debate over the mandate. Read more here: https://fxn.ws/31X0BKl

The Supreme Court ruled in a 7-2 decision on Wednesday that civil courts cannot get involved in employment discrimination claims brought against religious organizations where the employee served a religious function. Read more here: https://fxn.ws/38Cdpr7

