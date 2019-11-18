46.9 F
Beckley
Monday, November 18, 2019 3:23pm

Supreme Court temporarily blocks release of Trump tax returns

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the enforcement of a subpoena for President Trump’s tax returns.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued the order Monday, calling for a stay on a ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals that allowed for the House Oversight Committee to obtain the information from accounting firm Mazars USA. Roberts put the ruling on hold after Trump filed an application with the high court.

SUPREME COURT LETS SANDY HOOK FAMILIES’ LAWSUIT AGAINST GUNMAKER PROCEED

The House had agreed for a temporary stay while they file briefs in the matter. The Supreme Court gave them until Nov. 21. The subpoena will remain blocked while the Supreme Court decides whether or not to hear the case.

“The Committee will file an opposition to the Trump Applicants’ motion for a stay of issuance of the D.C. Circuit’s mandate pending disposition of their upcoming certiorari petition,” House attorney Douglas Letter said in a letter to the court. “Out of courtesy to this Court, the Committee does not, however, oppose a short ten-day administrative stay, beginning on November 20, 2019, to enable the Court to receive an opposition by the Committee and then rule on the Trump Applicants’ request for a stay pending certiorari.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Supreme Court is next scheduled to meet on Friday and may discuss the case then.

Trump has also filed a similar request in a separate case in which New York prosecutors have subpoenaed his tax returns from Mazars USA, after a lower court ruling said it could be enforced.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Supreme Court temporarily blocks release of Trump tax returns

News WWNR -
0
The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the enforcement of a subpoena for President Trump’s tax returns.Chief Justice John Roberts issued the order Monday,...
Read more

House investigating whether Trump lied in U.S. Russia probe: CNN

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on honesty and transparency in healthcare prices inside the Roosevelt Room at the White House...
Read more

Left turns on Obama for challenging calls to ‘tear down the system’

News WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama is facing a new wave of criticism from the Democratic Party's left flank after cautioning Democrats about going too radical with their policy...
Read more

The Chargers’ Philip Rivers won’t curse, but he’ll still heckle you off the field

News WWNR -
0
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Philip Rivers was bleeding.Nothing unusual. It was just before halftime of an otherwise unmemorable Monday Night Football game, and...
Read more

Trump impeachment probe set to pick up speed with eight more witnesses

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump shifts into higher gear this week when a parade of officials will...
Read more

Related Stories

News

House investigating whether Trump lied in U.S. Russia probe: CNN

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on honesty and transparency in healthcare prices inside the Roosevelt Room at the White House...
Read more
News

Left turns on Obama for challenging calls to ‘tear down the system’

WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama is facing a new wave of criticism from the Democratic Party's left flank after cautioning Democrats about going too radical with their policy...
Read more
News

The Chargers’ Philip Rivers won’t curse, but he’ll still heckle you off the field

WWNR -
0
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Philip Rivers was bleeding.Nothing unusual. It was just before halftime of an otherwise unmemorable Monday Night Football game, and...
Read more
News

Trump impeachment probe set to pick up speed with eight more witnesses

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump shifts into higher gear this week when a parade of officials will...
Read more
News

How the path to the Democratic presidential nomination is different in 2020

WWNR -
0
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Democratic Party will officially nominate a 2020 presidential candidate at its convention next July, but not before a...
Read more
News

Plane with Hillary Clinton aboard grounded after shaking, smoking from mechanical issue: report

WWNR -
0
closeVideoHillary Clinton says she's under 'enormous pressure' to enter 2020 race'The Next Revolution' host Steve Hilton on the possibility of Hillary Clinton joining...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap