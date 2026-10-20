Supreme Court to Bring Live Oral Arguments to Wyoming County Students Through LAWS Civics Program

CLEAR FORK, W.Va. — More than 350 students from Wyoming and McDowell counties will witness the state’s highest court in action on Tuesday, Oct. 20, when the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia convenes at Westside High School as part of its long‑running LAWS civics education program.

The Legal Advancement for West Virginia Students (LAWS) initiative, launched in 1999, brings real Supreme Court proceedings directly to high schools across the state. Tuesday’s event marks the first time the Court has ever held a LAWS session in Wyoming County — the home county of current Chief Justice C. Haley Bunn.

“As an Oceana native, I am beyond proud to bring the Supreme Court’s LAWS program to Westside High School,” Chief Justice Bunn said. “These events are some of our most cherished experiences as justices, and bringing it to students in my home county is especially meaningful.”

The program begins at 10 a.m. in the Westside High School auditorium and will feature oral arguments in three active cases before the Court. Students from Westside High, Wyoming East High, Mount View High, River View High, and the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center will attend, along with ten law students from the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va.

Ahead of the event, local attorneys and judicial officers have visited participating schools to explain the appellate process and help students study the cases they will see argued.

Wyoming County Schools Interim Superintendent Deirdre Cline said hosting the Court is a rare opportunity for students to see the judicial branch at work. “This unique event allows our students to witness the judicial process firsthand, beyond just studying it in the classroom,” Cline said. “We’re honored to welcome Chief Justice Bunn back home, and hope her example inspires students to dream big and recognize their own potential.”

During the event, students will rotate in groups, each observing one oral argument. Afterward, attorneys will meet with students to explain what they saw and answer questions. All students will return to the auditorium before lunch for a general Q&A session with the justices.

Chief Justice Bunn said those conversations are central to the mission of LAWS. “I hope we can show them that it doesn’t matter how small a town you grew up in — there are real opportunities here in West Virginia to contribute and make our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Since its creation, LAWS has reached more than 8,000 students in 41 counties. Wyoming County will become the 42nd county to participate.

Cases Scheduled for Argument

10:00 a.m. — Case No. 23‑733: State of West Virginia v. William Ross Carman

State of West Virginia v. William Ross Carman 10:25 a.m. — Case Nos. 24‑274 & 24‑757 (consolidated): WVDCR & Joseph Wood v. Robert Newbrough and WVDCR v. Connie Hardy, Personal Representative of the Estate of Franklin Barnhouse

WVDCR & Joseph Wood v. Robert Newbrough and WVDCR v. Connie Hardy, Personal Representative of the Estate of Franklin Barnhouse 12:05 p.m. — Case No. 24‑609: Bohnert International, Inc., et al. v. Motorists Mutual Insurance Company

Case briefs and additional information are available on the Court’s arguments calendar at courtswv.gov. The proceedings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Court’s YouTube channel.

Westside High School is located at 122 Renegade Way in Clear Fork.