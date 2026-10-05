Survey Data Shows Rising Hostility Toward Public Officials as WV Candidates Navigate Tense Campaign Climate

Candidates across West Virginia are campaigning in what experts describe as an increasingly hostile political environment, reflecting a national trend of rising threats and intimidation aimed at public officials.

A recent Princeton University survey found more than half of elected officials nationwide have already faced at least one form of hostility this year. Separate research from the University of Illinois–Chicago reported that roughly 60% of mayors and nearly half of municipal and county officials have received threats since 2022.

Alexandra Filindra, a professor of political science and psychology at the University of Illinois–Chicago, said the true number may be even higher because many officials fear that reporting threats could escalate the situation.

“Elected officials are reluctant to talk about what is happening to them because they’re afraid that it will invite more political violence to their door,” Filindra said.

She noted that some officials hesitate to support security measures or policies addressing political violence because they worry it could be perceived as self‑serving. In West Virginia, Samantha Tanner‑Lester ended her legislative campaign earlier this year, citing concerns for her family’s safety.

Filindra pointed to economic strain, rising costs, and reduced access to healthcare and other services as factors fueling public frustration. Local officials, she said, often become the most accessible targets for that anger — but she stressed that criticism must not cross into harassment.

“It is perfectly understandable that one gets angry at a decision and that a decision is not fair,” she said. “But threats and doxing and showing up at somebody’s home and threatening their kids is not acceptable.”

With many local government roles offering low pay or even being voluntary, Filindra warned that escalating threats could make it harder to recruit people willing to serve.

Public perception mirrors the concern. A September YouGov poll found 75% of respondents believe political violence is more common now than a decade ago.

David Montgomery, senior data journalist for YouGov, said most Americans still reject the idea of harming or threatening public officials.

“Overall, most Americans say political violence is never justified. Seventy‑three percent of U.S. adult citizens said that. Only 16% said that violence can sometimes be justified,” Montgomery said.

Among younger adults, 26% said political violence can sometimes be warranted, though a majority still oppose such actions.