51.8 F
Beckley
Saturday, September 19, 2020 5:18am

Susan Collins hails Ginsburg — but is silent on Trump nominee vote

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Friday night called Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a “fierce champion for equality” after the news broke of Ginsburg’s death from pancreatic cancer.

But Collins, who faces the fiercest reelection battle of her Senate career, was silent on whether she would support or oppose a vote on Ginsburg’s successor before the presidential election — or the inauguration in January if Democrat Joe Biden were to win the presidency.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer for women’s rights, a fierce champion for equality, and an extremely accomplished American who broke countless barriers in the field of law,” Collins said in a statement. “Throughout her life, Justice Ginsburg surmounted discrimination and sexism through her brilliance, tenacity, and wit, becoming one of the most prominent legal luminaries of our time.”

Collins added that she “had the great honor of getting to know Justice Ginsburg personally when the women Senators twice had dinner with her and former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. She has been a role model to generations of women, and her legacy will live on in the countless people she inspired.”

SUSAN COLLINS ENDORSED BY BLUE-STATE REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS IN MAJOR MAINE SENATE RACE 

Collins, 67, who has served in the Senate since 1997, is among a handful of Republican senators occasionally willing to break rank with her party. So her vote on a Trump nominee to succeed Ginsburg prior to the presidential election could loom large.

Her crucial vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018 angered many progressive women across the country (who opposed his nomination because of sexual assault allegations) — as well as many Mainers who are determined to unseat her.

Recent polls show Collins running around 5 points behind her Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, speaker of Maine’s House of Representatives.

It’s unclear if voting for a Trump Supreme Court nominee so close to the election would help or hurt Collins’ own reelection chances.

MURKOWSKI, PRIOR TO GINSBURG PASSING, SAID SHE WOULD NOT VOTE TO CONFIRM A NOMINEE TO SUPREME COURT BEFORE ELECTION 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Friday that a Trump nominee would get a vote in the Senate — in stark contrast to his previous stance that the next president should appoint Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s successor after Scalia died in early 2016.

The Senate refused a hearing on former President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, and Trump’s nominee, Justice Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed by the Senate shortly after Trump took office in 2017.

Fellow Senate Republican nonconformist Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, prior to hearing about Ginsburg’s death Friday, said she “would not vote” for a new Supreme Court justice before the election.

“We are 50 some days away from an election,” Murkowski said in an interview, according to Alaska Public Media.

A representative for Collins, however, declined twice to give an answer on whether Collins would vote for a Trump nominee, according to the Portland Press Herald in Maine.



Source link

Recent Articles

Susan Collins hails Ginsburg — but is silent on Trump nominee vote

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Friday night called Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a “fierce champion for equality” after the news broke...
Read more

NBA playoffs – Dwight Howard gives Lakers a Game 1 jolt

News WWNR -
0
The last time we saw the Los Angeles Lakers, nearly a week ago when they were finishing off the small-ball Houston Rockets in...
Read more

Obama calls Ginsburg a ‘warrior for gender equality,’ says next president should name successor

News WWNR -
0
Former President Obama late Friday called Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a “warrior for gender equality” and someone who believed justice “only had meaning...
Read more

Senators appear to change stances on confirming successor to Ginsburg vs. Scalia, but argue 2020 is different

News WWNR -
0
The 2016 presidential election happened as a seat on the Supreme Court was at stake following the death of a justice -- that will...
Read more

Murkowski, prior to Ginsburg passing, said she ‘would not vote’ to confirm a nominee to Supreme Court before election

News WWNR -
0
Before Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in an interview this week that she...
Read more

Related Stories

News

NBA playoffs – Dwight Howard gives Lakers a Game 1 jolt

WWNR -
0
The last time we saw the Los Angeles Lakers, nearly a week ago when they were finishing off the small-ball Houston Rockets in...
Read more
News

Obama calls Ginsburg a ‘warrior for gender equality,’ says next president should name successor

WWNR -
0
Former President Obama late Friday called Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a “warrior for gender equality” and someone who believed justice “only had meaning...
Read more
News

Senators appear to change stances on confirming successor to Ginsburg vs. Scalia, but argue 2020 is different

WWNR -
0
The 2016 presidential election happened as a seat on the Supreme Court was at stake following the death of a justice -- that will...
Read more
News

Murkowski, prior to Ginsburg passing, said she ‘would not vote’ to confirm a nominee to Supreme Court before election

WWNR -
0
Before Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in an interview this week that she...
Read more
News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87; tributes pour in from across political spectrum

WWNR -
0
Tributes poured in Friday for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose popularity with liberals young and old surpassed her high court colleagues...
Read more
News

Politico reporter blasted for praising Biden’s repeated false claim that he previously plagiarized

WWNR -
0
Politico chief political correspondent Tim Alberta offered Joe Biden praise for remarks he made at a town hall on Thursday, which were apparently...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap