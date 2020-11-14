37.2 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 14, 2020

Susan Rice: Rumors of Hillary Clinton as UN ambassador an ‘insult’ to former secretary of state

Former national security adviser Susan Rice said Thursday that reporting President-elect Joe Biden is considering Hillary Clinton for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations would be “an insult” to the former secretary of state.

“This is ridiculous and an insult to @HillaryClinton. Stop. Please,” Rice tweeted Thursday along with a retweet of a Washington Post story about potential Biden cabinet picks.

Clinton’s name is being discussed for the U.N. ambassador position privately, according to a person who spoke to the newspaper on condition of anonymity.

“The thinking behind the move was that it would be a way for Biden to highlight the importance of that position in his administration and that placing her there would raise the prestige of the U.N. itself at a time when global cooperation, and the U.S. role on the world stage, has ebbed,” the Post reported.

Hillary Clinton, left, has been rumored for the job of U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in the Biden administration. Susan Rice held the position during Barack Obama's presidency.

Clinton, 73, served as former President Obama’s secretary of state 2009-2013 after losing to him in the 2008 Democratic primary. She previously served as a U.S. senator from New York, 2001-2009.

Rice, 55, served as Obama’s U.S. ambassador to the U.N. until 2013 when she became national security adviser. She was also rumored to be under consideration to be Biden’s running mate before Biden ultimately selected Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Clinton has not publicly commented on the reporting. 



