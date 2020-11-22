58.5 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 22, 2020 4:36pm

Suspect in deadly Sonic Drive-in shooting ID’d

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The suspect nabbed in connection to a shooting that killed two people and left two others wounded at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant had been previously arrested at the same location just days earlier.

Roberto Carlos Silva, of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night’s attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

NEBRASKA SHOOTING AT SONIC RESTAURANT LEAVES 2 DEAD, 2 WOUNDED; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY: POLICE

Bellevue police initially responded at 9:23 p.m. to reports of a possible bomb inside a U-Haul truck in the parking lot of the restaurant before the call was updated to a possible shooting, Lt. Andy Jashinske said in a news release.

This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva, of Omaha, who was arrested in connection to an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed and two were wounded. (Sarpy County Jail via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva, of Omaha, who was arrested in connection to an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed and two were wounded. (Sarpy County Jail via AP)

Officers who arrived found the moving truck burning. Police have yet to address the cause of the fire.

Police also found four people with gunshot wounds. Two victims were rushed to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, while two other victims were determined to have died on the scene, police said. The identities of the victims were being withheld until their families were notified.

Video taken by local station KETV-TV at the scene shows crews battling the truck fire late Saturday.

The Omaha Police Department’s bomb squad was at the scene early Sunday to check on a “device,” as a precaution to make sure the area was safe, Jashinske said.

The attack came days after Silva was arrested outside of the restaurant Wednesday night after allegedly using someone else’s Sonic app account to buy a total of $57 worth of hamburgers and corn dogs in four separate purchases at that location, the World-Herald reported. Silva was released from jail on Thursday after posting 10% of his $1,500 bail.

Following the shooting, Silva was being held without bond Sunday before making his initial court appearance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bellevue lies about 10 miles south of Omaha along the Missouri River, which serves as the border between Nebraska and Iowa.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.





Source link

Recent Articles

Suspect in deadly Sonic Drive-in shooting ID’d

News WWNR -
0
The suspect nabbed in connection to a shooting that killed two people and left two others wounded at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant had...
Read more

Silver Chartbook – Impact Scope

Money WWNR -
0
Silver Chartbook - Impact Scope Source link
Read more

NJ governor’s ‘draconian’ coronavirus order limiting holiday gatherings won’t be enforced, police chief says

News WWNR -
0
Howell Township, New Jersey, Police Chief Andrew Kudrick Jr. told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that his department will not enforce Gov. Phil Murphy's "draconian"...
Read more

Gaetz details three levels of the Russia probe origin investigaton

News WWNR -
0
U.S. attorney Durham launches Russia probe review; reaction from Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Mike Turner. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel...
Read more

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson teases Trump, Michael B. Jordan over ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ announcement

News WWNR -
0
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson poked fun at Michael B. Jordan and Donald Trump in a recent Instagram post about the 2020 "Sexiest Man Alive."People announced last week...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

Silver Chartbook – Impact Scope

WWNR -
0
Silver Chartbook - Impact Scope Source link
Read more
News

NJ governor’s ‘draconian’ coronavirus order limiting holiday gatherings won’t be enforced, police chief says

WWNR -
0
Howell Township, New Jersey, Police Chief Andrew Kudrick Jr. told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that his department will not enforce Gov. Phil Murphy's "draconian"...
Read more
video
News

Gaetz details three levels of the Russia probe origin investigaton

WWNR -
0
U.S. attorney Durham launches Russia probe review; reaction from Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Mike Turner. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel...
Read more
News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson teases Trump, Michael B. Jordan over ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ announcement

WWNR -
0
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson poked fun at Michael B. Jordan and Donald Trump in a recent Instagram post about the 2020 "Sexiest Man Alive."People announced last week...
Read more
News

Betsy McCaughey: Cuomo’s COVID-19 order limiting attendance at religious services unconstitutional

WWNR -
0
New York's dictatorial Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have met his match. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn is asking the U.S. Supreme...
Read more
News

LIVE UPDATES: Southern California protesters demonstrate against coronavirus curfew

WWNR -
0
Protesters in Hungtington Beach, Calif., rallied against Gov. Gavin Newsom's 10 p.m. curfew Saturday night. The curfew, put in place in 41 of the state's 59 counties...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap